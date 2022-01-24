Low carbon rural mobility hub vision for Brechin business park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A deal has been struck to develop a showcase Angus clean growth business park in a drive toward a zero carbon future.

Angus Council and Dalhousie Estates have revealed the “step change” plan for Brechin.

They have penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the extension of the town’s business park beside the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

And they see the location beside the trunk road as a major asset in the ambitious vison.

The scheme is part of the ambitious Mercury programme.

Mercury is aiming to deliver a billion pounds of collaborative investment in Angus in projects including Scotland’s first drone port.

What is planned at Brechin?

An Angus rural mobility hub is at the heart of the business park project.

It will provide the infrastructure, services and skills programme to create a low carbon future.

The expansion plans includes 25 hectares to deliver the proposed hub.

It will feature:

EV charging infrastructure

Business space for sustainable growth

Energy generation and storage

Clean re-fuelling (biogas and hydrogen)

Smart logistic solutions

Tay Cities investment

A £26.5m Angus fund was set up for capital projects under the Tay Cities Deal.

The fund is being used to stimulate the Mercury programme.

It is the council’s visionary £1 billion partnership involving government, public, private and community sectors.

Clean growth, low carbon and AgriTech are at the heart of the Mercury investment plan.

What the partners say

Council leader David Fairweather said: “This is fantastic news for Brechin.

“And an exciting opportunity to work with the private sector to explore the possibilities of combining zero carbon energy systems with mobility services.

“This partnership continues to build on the clean growth and low carbon development and innovation work we are delivering across Angus through the Tay Cities and Mercury programme.”

Lord Simon Ramsay from Dalhousie Estates said: “Dalhousie Estates are delighted to support Angus Council in exploring the infrastructure and services that can enable the decarbonisation of energy through solutions that are clean, accessible and affordable.

“Angus is extremely well placed to showcase how renewable energy can be generated and supplied to our communities.

“Particularly within the area of transportation and the hard to tackle heavy goods and logistics sector.

“This project is closely aligned with Dalhousie Estate’s commitment to support rural economy and employment whilst being able to provide net zero opportunities for the local community and wider transport industry.

“Through the MoU, we are able to build on a long-standing working relationship with Angus Council and local communities to develop the ambition for the Angus rural mobility hub.

“The project has the potential to deliver a step change in clean transport infrastructure on the national trunk road network.

“And in doing so, create skills and new career opportunities within Angus and the Tay region,” he said.

A leading paper recycler has already lined up a move to the Brechin business park.

Highlander International Recycling has been given approval for a £1.5m plant which the firm hopes will bring 20 new jobs to the town.

It will handle recycling for the East Kilbride company’s customers north of Perth.