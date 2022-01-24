Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Low carbon rural mobility hub vision for Brechin business park

By Graham Brown
January 24 2022, 5.30pm
Lord Dalhousie, Lord Ramsay, Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson and Brechin & Edzell Councillor Bob Myles at the MoU signing. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Lord Dalhousie, Lord Ramsay, Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson and Brechin & Edzell Councillor Bob Myles at the MoU signing. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

A deal has been struck to develop a showcase Angus clean growth business park in a drive toward a zero carbon future.

Angus Council and Dalhousie Estates have revealed the “step change” plan for Brechin.

They have penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the extension of the town’s business park beside the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

And they see the location beside the trunk road as a major asset in the ambitious vison.

The scheme is part of the ambitious Mercury programme.

Mercury is aiming to deliver a billion pounds of collaborative investment in Angus in projects including Scotland’s first drone port.

What is planned at Brechin?

An Angus rural mobility hub is at the heart of the business park project.

It will provide the infrastructure, services and skills programme to create a low carbon future.

The expansion plans includes 25 hectares to deliver the proposed hub.

It will feature:

EV charging infrastructure

Business space for sustainable growth

Energy generation and storage

Clean re-fuelling (biogas and hydrogen)

Smart logistic solutions

Pic: Shutterstock

Tay Cities investment

A £26.5m Angus fund was set up for capital projects under the Tay Cities Deal.

The fund is being used to stimulate the Mercury programme.

It is the council’s visionary £1 billion partnership involving government, public, private and community sectors.

Clean growth, low carbon and AgriTech are at the heart of the Mercury investment plan.

What the partners say

Council leader David Fairweather said: “This is fantastic news for Brechin.

“And an exciting opportunity to work with the private sector to explore the possibilities of combining zero carbon energy systems with mobility services.

“This partnership continues to build on the clean growth and low carbon development and innovation work we are delivering across Angus through the Tay Cities and Mercury programme.”

Lord Simon Ramsay from Dalhousie Estates said: “Dalhousie Estates are delighted to support Angus Council in exploring the infrastructure and services that can enable the decarbonisation of energy through solutions that are clean, accessible and affordable.

Brechin business
Lord Dalhousie, Lord Ramsay, Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson and Brechin & Edzell councillor Bob Myles at the Brechin Castle MoU signing. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“Angus is extremely well placed to showcase how renewable energy can be generated and supplied to our communities.

“Particularly within the area of transportation and the hard to tackle heavy goods and logistics sector.

“This project is closely aligned with Dalhousie Estate’s commitment to support rural economy and employment whilst being able to provide net zero opportunities for the local community and wider transport industry.

“Through the MoU, we are able to build on a long-standing working relationship with Angus Council and local communities to develop the ambition for the Angus rural mobility hub.

“The project has the potential to deliver a step change in clean transport infrastructure on the national trunk road network.

“And in doing so, create skills and new career opportunities within Angus and the Tay region,” he said.

A leading paper recycler has already lined up a move to the Brechin business park.

Highlander International Recycling has been given approval for a £1.5m plant which the firm hopes will bring 20 new jobs to the town.

It will handle recycling for the East Kilbride company’s customers north of Perth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier