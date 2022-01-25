Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Enforcement action looming over blocked-off Monifieth right-of-way

By Graham Brown
January 25 2022, 11.58am
Angus Council is considering enforcement in the Monifieth right-of-way row. Pic: Angus Council/Chris Donnan/DCT Media.
Angus Council is teeing up enforcement action in a bid to end a near two-year battle over a blocked off Monifieth right-of-way.

And legal chiefs say the authority should fight the issue all the way to the courts if necessary.

The dispute centres around a path running alongside a house in Ferry Road.

It connects the street to an adjacent park and Monifieth High School.

But in summer 2020 the owners of the house whose property it is on fenced off the path.

Monifieth path
They put up a sign saying it was a construction site and warned people to keep out.

However, locals say it has been a right-of-way for at least 25 years.

And a council sub-committee is being urged by officials to serve an enforcement notice to bring the right-of-way back.

The land reform group meets on Thursday.

The access dispute is the only item on its agenda.

Council investigations

The council received more than 20 complaints after it was first blocked off in 2020.

They put out a local questionnaire to try and find out how well used the path was.

And 94% of the 52 folk who replied said they were regular users until it was closed off.

Half said they used it at least once a day

And 86% had first used it prior to 2005.

But almost half of those who responded said they had known it as a right-of-way since 1995.

The path provides access to the playing fields, a local shop, Grange primary school and the Seven Arches viaduct.

Angus Local Access Forum also considered the matter earlier this year.

It is backing the council in moves to free up the right-of-way.

The owner’s position

Council access officers first spoke to the property owner in June 2020.

They were sent a letter asking them to remove the obstructions.

But Angus countryside access officer Paul Clark says in his report to councillors that the situation remains a stalemate.

“Subsequent correspondence has been with the owner’s solicitors,” he says.

Monifieth path
“It has been made clear the owner does not accept the public have a right of access over the track and does not intend to remove obstructions.

“The owner regards the track as a private driveway and considers public use unreasonably affects their privacy.

“They have also stated concerns relating to dog fouling, damage to cars and public safety.

“The situation remains unresolved.”

The householder did not wish to say anything further when approached for comment on the matter.

The rules the council want to apply

Section 1 of the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003 gives the public rights of access to land.

Section 13 of the Act places a duty on the local authority to “assert, protect and keep open and free from obstruction or encroachment any route, waterway or other means by which access rights may reasonably be exercised”.

And Section 14 says the owner of land in respect of which access rights are exercisable should not put up any barrier to prevent access.

The next step

This week’s sub-committee will be asked to serve an enforcement notice

Mr Clark adds: “Having concluded that access rights apply, and that the route was well used by the public, it is appropriate the council takes further steps to having obstructions to access removed, in order to meet its duty to uphold access rights.

“Correspondence from the landowner’s solicitors has made it clear he will not voluntarily remove  obstructions to access.

“It is therefore appropriate the council serves a notice under Section 14 of the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003.

“Further steps may include removing the obstructions and recovering associated costs in the event of the notice not being complied with.

“Or defending court action in the event of the notice being appealed to the Sheriff Court.”

