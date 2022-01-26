Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: How ‘warzone’ Forfar Golf Club battled back from Storm Arwen after 700 fallen trees and £30k clean-up bill

By Graham Brown
January 26 2022, 5.26pm

It is the world’s fourth oldest course and was the globe’s first full 18-hole layout when Old Tom Morris set it down.

But just months after the Earl and Countess of Forfar led its 150th anniversary celebrations, Forfar Golf Club’s proud heritage proved no defence to the ferocious might of Storm Arwen.

Undulating fairways were left “like a battlefield” by the late November battering.

Forfar Golf Club
Head greenkeeper Keith Law and Forfar Golf Club manager John Rankin. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Across them lay more than 700 trees toppled or brutally snapped by Mother Nature’s devastating power.

Forfar was one of the worst hit golf clubs in Scotland.

But a Herculean £30,000 clean-up operation means the Cunninghill course is preparing to welcome players back, much to the delight of club manager John Rankin and head greenkeeper Keith Law.

‘Felled like feather dusters’

They have called this return to normality their “light at the end of the tunnel”.

Yet the scene of Saturday November 27 was heart-wrenching for the pair, especially for eight-time club champion Keith, whose eight-under par 61 has been the course record for 30 years.

Now 48, he first hit a ball there four decades ago.

Reflecting on Storm Arwen, Keith said: “I think everyone remembers it was an awful night.

“I got up, saw it was white outside and thought I would go out and put up the ‘course closed’ sign.

“But I took one look round the corner and knew this was more than just a few trees down.”

Forfar golf club
A dramatic aerial shot of the area beside the 14th fairway at Forfar. Supplied by Forfar Golf Club.

Club manager John added: “Keith phoned me and said I needed to get out there.

“So we walked the course together. It was unbelievable.

“It was like a warzone and tanks had just driven through the place.

“Most of the fairways were covered in fallen trees.

“Some of them are maybe 80 or 100 years old – but they were pulled down like feather dusters.

“But miraculously, we didn’t have any damage to the greens.

“Speaking to people in the game, we were certainly one of the worst hit clubs in Scotland, if not the worst.”

Forfar golf club
More than 700 tonnes of felled trees have been removed in the clear-up operation. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Keith couldn’t believe what had happened.

He said: “It looked bad – but I certainly wasn’t thinking we’d lost 700 trees.

“There was a couple of days of shock,” he admitted.

“Then by the middle of the week, it was just this thought that we really need to get things going and get the course tidied up.”

The clean-up

“It’s a 90-acre site so it has been a major operation,” said John.

“And local firm Angus Biofuels have been absolutely fantastic for us with their heavy equipment.”

Huge stacks of felled tree trunks and branches in the club car park are a dramatic reminder of Arwen’s ferocity.

More than 700 tonnes of wood has been taken from the course.

Forfar golf club
Storm Arwen ripped through the parkland course. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

John said: “We’ve only a greenkeeping staff of three and they have worked solidly since the storm.

“But we have also had amazing help from our members.

“Around 20 to 30 of them have been out every day to help.

“That represents many hundreds of man hours to get the course back open and we are incredibly grateful to them for that.”

“And we are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Hopefully we will be looking to get play started again early next month.”

Forfar golf club
The club car park has become a yard for hundreds of tonnes of felled timber. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Spring hopes

A survivor is the copper beech planted by the Earl and Countess of Forfar for last summer’s 150th anniversary.

Keith added: “It has been devastating and it will bring changes to the course.

“But it will recover. There are young trees in the areas which were really badly hit and they will grow quickly.

“And we were very lucky the greens escaped.

“We are getting to the end of the big clear-up operation.

“So all the focus now is to get the course back to a high standard in the spring.”

Arwen aftermath: Pictures show devastation caused in Tayside and Fife

