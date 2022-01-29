Tutties fans daring to dream with crowdfunder for Arbroath FC favourites

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lichties are loving life.

And they want to let their football team know it by putting money where their mouth is as they roar the Angus side on towards the Scottish Premiership.

The performance of Dick Campbell’s Arbroath FC has lit a spark which has spread through the town.

And it’s lifted the hearts of ex-pats around the globe.

Crowdfunder

So the feelgood factor has prompted TASC 1878 supporters club to set up a crowdfunder in the drive for glory.

The group takes its name from Tutties Neuk Inn right across the road from Gayfield, and the year Arbroath FC was founded.

Chairman Allen Innes says there are few more recognisable pubs in the Scottish game.

“Every football club probably has its well-known fans’ pub – but Tutties has to be one of the most famous,” said Allen.

“It couldn’t be closer to the ground.

“Things have changed now, but it was near enough to nip out of the ground for a drink at half-time.”

Universally known as ‘Fermer’, Allen’s humour brightened match commentaries for Red Lichties during pandemic fan bans.

His day job is managing the town’s East Seaton Farm.

But he even put the football club’s name on the lips of M&S customers with a hilarious ‘sexy strawberries’ clip which went viral on Instagram.

History in the making

And Fermer firmly believes the Angus side are on the brink of something special.

“Every club has its year – and this is Arbroath’s year!” he said.

“This season is the kind of thing that supporters will be telling their great grandkids about in years to come – I was following Arbroath when we got to the Scottish premier league.”

He added: “It’s a great time to be a Lichtie. Saturday’s can’t come quickly enough.

“So the idea for the crowdfunder came about from another fan called Ronnie Edwards.

“The club is bringing so much joy to the town and folk around the world just now.

“He just felt it would be good to set something up to get some money in and show them how much we all appreciate that.”

The Friends of Arbroath crowdfunder is on its way to a £5,000 target.

People can donate here.

Allen said: “We’d love it to do well, and if people can give a pound or two it all shows the appreciation we have for what is going on at Gayfield.”