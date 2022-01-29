Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Angus & The Mearns

Tutties fans daring to dream with crowdfunder for Arbroath FC favourites

By Graham Brown
January 29 2022, 7.20am Updated: January 29 2022, 8.51am
Tutties Arbroath Supporters' Club members Jon Bruce, Kevin Small and chairman Allen Innes outside the famous pub. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Tutties Arbroath Supporters' Club members Jon Bruce, Kevin Small and chairman Allen Innes outside the famous pub. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Lichties are loving life.

And they want to let their football team know it by putting money where their mouth is as they roar the Angus side on towards the Scottish Premiership.

The performance of Dick Campbell’s Arbroath FC has lit a spark which has spread through the town.

And it’s lifted the hearts of ex-pats around the globe.

Arbroath FC
Life’s a barrel of laughs just now for TASC 1878 Arbroath FC supporters Jon Bruce, Kevin Small and Allen Innes. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Crowdfunder

So the feelgood factor has prompted TASC 1878 supporters club to set up a crowdfunder in the drive for glory.

The group takes its name from Tutties Neuk Inn right across the road from Gayfield, and the year Arbroath FC was founded.

Chairman Allen Innes says there are few more recognisable pubs in the Scottish game.

“Every football club probably has its well-known fans’ pub – but Tutties has to be one of the most famous,” said Allen.

“It couldn’t be closer to the ground.

Tutties Neuk
TASC 1878 members Jon Bruce, Kevin Small and Allen Innes outside the famous pub. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“Things have changed now, but it was near enough to nip out of the ground for a drink at half-time.”

Universally known as ‘Fermer’, Allen’s humour brightened match commentaries for Red Lichties during pandemic fan bans.

His day job is managing the town’s East Seaton Farm.

But he even put the football club’s name on the lips of M&S customers with a hilarious ‘sexy strawberries’ clip which went viral on Instagram.

History in the making

And Fermer firmly believes the Angus side are on the brink of something special.

“Every club has its year – and this is Arbroath’s year!” he said.

“This season is the kind of thing that supporters will be telling their great grandkids about in years to come – I was following Arbroath when we got to the Scottish premier league.”

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

He added: “It’s a great time to be a Lichtie. Saturday’s can’t come quickly enough.

“So the idea for the crowdfunder came about from another fan called Ronnie Edwards.

“The club is bringing so much joy to the town and folk around the world just now.

“He just felt it would be good to set something up to get some money in and show them how much we all appreciate that.”

The Friends of Arbroath crowdfunder is on its way to a £5,000 target.

People can donate here.

Allen said: “We’d love it to do well, and if people can give a pound or two it all shows the appreciation we have for what is going on at Gayfield.”

