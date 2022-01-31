Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Memory bell RNLI fundraiser chimes with Arbroath harbour visitors

By Graham Brown
January 31 2022, 7.50am Updated: January 31 2022, 4.59pm
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith, Lifeboat Guild chairwoman Mo Morrison, harbour assistant Grant Milne and harbour master Bruce Fleming with RNLI crew and Guild members at the town station. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
What began as a small festive fundraiser has struck a chord with Red Lichties across the globe and brought a big boost for Arbroath’s RNLI lifesavers.

Harbour staff hoped to put something special into Christmas by placing a memorial tree at the town harbour.

And their idea of decorating it with a handful of festive bells caught the imagination.

Hundreds of requests flooded in from around the world.

It raised almost £1,300 for the town’s lifeboat.

And harbour assistant Grant Milne hopes the project might become something for people to enjoy all year round.

Bell Rock inspiration

He said: “We had a wooden memorial tree and thought about putting it down at the harbour for Christmas with some little bells on it.

“The bell idea was inspired by the Bell Rock lighthouse and we thought it would be a nice thing for people to see.

“And perhaps a few folk would want to add a bell to it in memory of a loved one.

“But is just kind of went ballistic – so we ended up with 600 requests for bells,” said the 62-year-old.

ArbrOath RNLI
The memory trees with bells and tags at Arbroath harbour. Supplied by Grant Milne.

“Once it went up on social media we had people contacting us from all over the world.

“There were a lot of folk from the ex-fishing community, wanting a bell to remember someone.”

It turned into a mammoth undertaking for Grant to make sure every individual message was checked with families before the bells were added.

“I took a photo of every individual bell and message and sent them on to the families.

“You can’t afford to make a mistake when they are such a special thing to people.”

Boatbuilding firm’s kind gesture

“We ended up needing three trees for all the bells and Paul Simpson of Mackay Boatbuilders was good enough to build a shelter for them,” Grant said.

“I think it was quite emotional for people to see the bells, and there were a few tears.”

The trees were set beside a creel Christmas tree which has become another popular festive harbour feature.

“We took the trees down after a month, but we’ll definitely do it again for next year.

“And maybe it could be made a permanent thing,” added Grant.

Arbroath harbour
The creel Christmas tree at Arbriath harbour. Supplied by Grant Milne.

“We didn’t really set out to do it for donations, but it just took off.

“Our target was £200, so to raise £1,280 was a great result.”

Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith said it had been a poignant addition to the harbour at Christmas.

“It was a lovely thing to do and I know a lot of people appreciated seeing it,” he said.

“We’re certainly very grateful for the support it has generated for the lifeboat.”

