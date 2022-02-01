Storm Corrie: ‘Horrendous’ moment tree crashed into Edzell home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A couple have told of the moment a huge tree smashed into their home and wrote off their car as Storm Corrie battered Angus.

A clear-up operation is under way in Edzell after winds of up to 90mph hit the village on Sunday.

It came just 24 hours on from Storm Malik, which also led to trees being blown over across the region.

David and Sakuna Ramsay woke up to find a century-old sycamore tree had crashed through their bay window – blocking their front door.

David, who lives on High Street, told The Courier: “The tree came down and demolished the bay window on the ground floor at that side of the house.

“It also damaged the roof and landed on one of our cars. It’s looking like it’s going to be a write-off – the other car also sustained damage.

“We couldn’t have got out of the front door if we wanted to but there was no way we were going outside in that wind.

“It was absolutely horrendous. I have honestly never known anything like it before.

“It was very very frightening and it has caused a lot of damage to our home, but at least neither of us was hurt – it could have been so much worse.”

Sakuna says they went to bed at around 11pm on Sunday, only to be awoken by a huge bang.

She said: “I’m still shaking and in shock.

“The damage caused is really bad and we have a lot of clearing up to do but thank goodness neither of us was hurt.

‘I couldn’t believe it’

“I couldn’t believe it. I was looking straight out on to the branches of the tree which were higher than our house.

“The tree had snapped and had fallen right outside our front door.

“Everyone has been great and done loads for us. We are so grateful to everyone in the community for all the help they are continuing to give us.”

Elsewhere in the village, a monkey puzzle tree in the garden of Annie and Alec Lyell’s house on the same street – close to Edzell Woods – was also blown over.

It missed their home by just two feet but has left them with a massive task to clear it up.

Two other trees in their garden were also toppled by Storm Corrie.

Annie says the couple, who founded the Therapy Garden in Dundee, slept through the drama on Sunday night.

She said: “We had obviously listened to the wind all night. When Alec came back from walking the dog just after 10pm he told me how bad it was outside.

“The monkey puzzle and the other trees in the garden were still up at that time.

“Our bedroom is at the other side of the house and we didn’t hear the trees coming down.

We are so grateful and amazed that there wasn’t further damage and that no one was injured

“However, what we saw in the morning shocked us. The monkey puzzle had been blown over and is all over the garden at the back.

“As it fell it took with it the very big branch of a Scots pine but thank goodness it missed the house.

“We are so grateful and amazed that there wasn’t further damage and that no one was injured.

“It’s so sad what has happened but no one was hurt so that is definitely the main thing.”

Incredible aerial image shows devastation

A striking image taken in the aftermath of the storm showed the village’s woods all but flattened, and access on the main roads into Edzell was cut off by trees.

Edzell councillor Bob Myles says the devastation has shocked the village.

He said: “It’s so sad to see an area of woodland damaged to this extent.

“These trees are 50 to 60 years old. This is now going to have to be cleared and replanted.

“It’s going to take time a long time to do this.”