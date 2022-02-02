How Kirriemuir Food Hub is looking to the future after saving a monster 20 TONNES from going to waste

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirriemuir Food Hub is eyeing the future after saving more than 20 tonnes of produce from going to waste.

The Angus town initiative was set up during the first Covid lockdown.

And what started as a local publican’s helping hand is now a six-days-a-week community lifeline.

With the monster equivalent of the weight of three Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaurs already part of the success story.

How the project has grown

When Covid-19 struck, locals were part of a district-wide army of frontline helpers for Voluntary Action Angus.

Kirriemuir publican Lindsey Wilson’s Three Bellies Brae premises was closed to customers as the nation was plunged into lockdown.

But she opened the doors to provide somewhere for food packages to be prepared and distributed.

And the rear of the pub has now become the Hub’s permanent base.

Locals can drop in to pick up whatever they need.

In addition, volunteers put together dozens of food packages to send out to those in need.

Food waste comes from stores such as the local Co-op, Tesco and Asda, as well as public donations.

The project also works with national charity FareShare.

A small growing area has been set up at the rear of the pub. There is also a community larder available to locals 24 hours a day.

Looking to the future

Publican Lindsey said: “While our mission is predominantly about reducing food insecurity, almost as a by-product of this, the opportunity to reduce food waste and contribute to action around climate change was recognised.

“So we are supported by Sustainable Kirriemuir through the Climate Challenge Fund Project.”

Any waste too far gone for human consumption is further diverted, mostly into animal feed.

The remainder is composted to nourish the Hub’s garden produce in the growing season.

Three Bellies Brae is also now the setting for a regular pop-up café.

It started in November and is held every Monday evening, serving up meals for free.

Lindsey added: “It’s there for everyone and operates simply by donation.

“So we have people and families who use it regularly.

“But it is also there for those who want to come out for a meal and make a contribution to our vital work.

“Even as we celebrate this milestone, we’re looking ahead.

“We’re considering how best to reach more people and how to include more of the community in our activities.

“Here’s to the next 20 tonnes and beyond.”

Reaching out

Committee member Kate Badcock said: “On average, around 20 households a day are coming to the hub. We also deliver food packs three times a week.

“We probably have over 30 volunteers on board now, helping out here and getting the stock for the hub.”

“What does 20 tonnes mean?” she said.

“It’s a very big amount, and difficult to visualise.

“It’s roughly the weight of a fully loaded coach-style bus or three Tyrannosaurus Rex.

“And it’s a carbon saving that equates to 73 tonnes of CO2.

“This is the equivalent of taking 16 cars off the road for a whole year, or the amount of emissions created from heating nine houses for a year.

“Crucially, in line with Kirrie Food Hub’s mission to ensure no-one goes hungry in this locality, it is roughly the equivalent of 40,000 individual meals.”

How you can access the Hub or help out

The Food Hub is open from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm.

And it regularly needs volunteers, for distribution, collection, deliveries or gardening.

Anyone can visit the community larder which sits at the rear of the Hub and is open round-the-clock. Stock changes depending on what’s available each day.

To contact Kirriemuir Food Hub, call 07745 639 144 or through its Facebook page.