Forfar groups on board St Ayles skiff project to honour popular town businessman Greg

By Graham Brown
February 3 2022, 7.20am Updated: February 3 2022, 9.28am
Ian Dickson of Forfar Men's Shed working on the St Ayles skiff. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
It’s perhaps an unlikely setting for the construction of a coastal rowing boat.

But in a cricket club shed miles from the sea, an Angus project is bringing a community together in a poignant tribute to a popular local figure.

Forfar Rotary Club, the town Men’s Shed and the local sailing club have begun construction of a wooden St Ayles skiff they aim to launch on Forfar Loch in late summer.

And the completed vessel will be graced by the name of popular town plumber Greg Luckhurst.

Forfar skiff
Tony Walker, Ian Dickson, Richard Buckley, Jim Mitchell, Gordon Peterkin, Tim Hale and Ralph Knowles with the under-construction skiff. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Family donation

Greg was just 45 when he passed away in July 2021, following a short illness.

His family’s generosity is helping the Angus town join a rowing craze which has swept the world.

And there are plans for two skiffs to be built for use on the mile-long Forfar Loch.

Forfar Rotary
The wooden skiff is under construction in Forfar. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Rotarian Gordon Peterkin said: “We were in the process of getting this project going when Greg’s family said they would like to make a donation to buy the kit for the skiff.

“Greg was a lovely man and very popular in the town.

“And we were delighted by the family’s kindness in contributing a substantial amount of money.

“But we were also very fortunate with applications made to the lottery and the Skea Trust.

“So we have one kit which is now being built, and we plan to build a second skiff.”

What is a St Ayles skiff?

Inspired by a traditional Fair Isle skiff, the four-oared rowing boat is 22 feet long with a beam of five feet eight inches.

It has a crew of four and a coxswain.

The design was commissioned by Anstruther’s Scottish Fisheries Museum in 2009 for use in the Scottish Coastal Rowing project.

Anstruther Rowing Club
Anstruther rowers took part in the inaugural World Skiff Rowing Championship in 2013.

The beauty of the boat is that it’s designed for community builds and to be crewed by rowers of all abilities.

And the skiff craze has taken off around the globe.

More than 250 St Ayles skiffs have been built, mainly around Scotland but as far afield as Australia, Canada and South Africa.

The Forfar project

Forfar’s boatbuilding crew is being given expert advice by Ralph Knowles of the Royal Tay Yacht Club.

He led the construction of two St Ayles skiffs at the Broughty Ferry Club.

Rotarian Gordon added: “This is already a project which has brought the Rotary, Men’s Shed, Sailing Club and Cricket Club together in partnership.

“We hope to take it even further by involving the Forfar Academy Young Engineers in the build as it progresses.

St Ayles skiff
St Ayles skiffs are all built to the same set of plans. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“The idea is that once the skiff is complete it will be used to encourage people to have a go at rowing and become something the community can enjoy.

“And when we have two we can perhaps have rowing races on the loch.

“The sailing club is really behind the whole idea and the loch is a perfect setting.

“It will be something to enhance the whole environment and activities around the loch.”

