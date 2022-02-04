Brechin City Hall group gets 25-year vote of confidence after being held up as model example of community management

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volunteers who stepped in to save Brechin City Hall from possible closure have been hailed a shining example of how to run a community project.

And the praise has come with a 25-year vote of confidence in the facility’s future.

That is the period Angus councillors have agreed to extend the £1-a-year lease on the 139-year-old building.

And Brechin City Hall Users Group (BCHug) say it’s a crucial step in their plans to keep the six-year success story going.

Replaced by community campus

In 2016, the opening of Brechin community campus meant the City Hall might have shut its doors.

But BCHug stepped in to take over the running of it.

The group gained charitable status in 2018.

Income is ploughed back into running and improving the hall and lesser hall.

And it used the pandemic shutdown to carry out major upgrades including new sound and lighting as well as a redesigned stage.

Angus policy committee councillors unanimously backed the long-term lease.

The deal has already been a financial success story for the council.

The authority has contributed almost £20,000 a year for energy and water bills.

But in the years leading up to the BCHug takeover the average annual bill was £34k, meaning a total saving of nearly £90k in six years.

Model example

Brechin councillor Kenny Braes said communities across Scotland could learn from how BCHug operates.

“I’d congratulate the group for the absolutely splendid job they’ve made since they seized the opportunity to run with this,” he said.

“It seemed a very onerous thing to take on.

“But they have so much support from the whole of Brechin and its surroundings, and all power to them.

“This is the way to run a hall in a small town.”

Hard work

Saturday dancing returns to the City Hall this month and BCHug chairman Ron Stewart says the council praise has put a spring in the step of the committee and volunteers.

“It’s been hard work, but it has certainly been a win-win for the community and the council,” he said.

“To receive comments like those is very satisfying.

“It’s not what we do it for, but all the same it’s very nice to get that sort of praise.

“When you are applying for funds from organisations such as the lottery a long lease like this can make a real difference.

“This could really open up new doors for our future plans.

“We’re not nearly finished with what we want to do

“I’d commend the trustees and management committee for all their hard work.

“And we have a great team of volunteers – but could always do with a lot more.”

Ron said: “We’re back to our monthly Saturday dances this month after managing just one in the past couple of years.

“And our other groups are now back in and using the hall, so we’re delighted to see them.

“We just want as many people to know we’re here and open for any kind of events.

“We’d love to see the booking flooding in.”