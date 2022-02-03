Power restored across Tayside after Storms Corrie and Malik – but more strong winds predicted

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All homes in Tayside that were left without power due to Storms Corrie and Malik have had their supply reconnected.

Angus Council has confirmed that everyone affected by the severe winds at the weekend has now had power restored.

Some properties on the Angus-Aberdeenshire border, including Edzell, had been left without any electricity for days in the wake of the extreme weather.

Some Angus roads remain closed

A number of properties in the Glenshee area of Perthshire were also affected after forecasters issued a “danger to life” warning for winds of up to 90mph.

However, some minor roads in Angus remain closed as work goes on to clear fallen trees.

We still have road closures on: U433 Templewood B966 to C35

U388 Brewlands at Estate House

U391(1) Lintrathen Glen Isla This is due to the need for heavy plant to assist in tree removal, so may be a few more days — Angus Council (@AngusCouncil) February 3, 2022

A tweet from the local authority said: “We’re happy to report that all power has been restored to properties across Tayside, so if you are still experiencing any issues, please contact SSEN on 105 to report.

“Wind is forecast for Friday and the weekend. Please avoid wooded areas as damaged trees may be dangerous.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our resilience partners once again for coming together to combat the effects of Storms Malik and Corrie.”

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the storms had caused “significant damage” to parts of the network.

Access to repair damage was also difficult due to fallen trees blocking routes in and out of some areas.

The damage to woodland shocked many towns and villages, including in Edzell where a tree fell on to a house.

Edzell councillor Bob Myles says the devastation has shocked the village.

He said: “It’s so sad to see an area of woodland damaged to this extent.

“These trees are 50 to 60 years old. This is now going to have to be cleared and replanted.

“It’s going to take time a long time to do this.”

More wind to come this weekend

Further spells of windy conditions are forecast across the weekend with temperatures set to feel as low as -4°C for some.

The Met Office forecast says Tayside and Fife can expect “brisk north-west winds”.

It adds: “Wintry showers occasional and heavy at times across north and west. Maximum temperature 5°C.

“Saturday starts with cloud and rain, which clears to blustery and increasingly wintry showers. Wintry showers Sunday, easing later.”