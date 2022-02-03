Power restored across Tayside after Storms Corrie and Malik – but more strong winds predicted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Power restored across Tayside after Storms Corrie and Malik – but more strong winds predicted

By Alasdair Clark
February 3 2022, 6.56pm
Angus power storm damage
Engineers reconnecting the supply in Edzell.

All homes in Tayside that were left without power due to Storms Corrie and Malik have had their supply reconnected.

Angus Council has confirmed that everyone affected by the severe winds at the weekend has now had power restored.

Some properties on the Angus-Aberdeenshire border, including Edzell, had been left without any electricity for days in the wake of the extreme weather.

Some Angus roads remain closed

A number of properties in the Glenshee area of Perthshire were also affected after forecasters issued a “danger to life” warning for winds of up to 90mph.

However, some minor roads in Angus remain closed as work goes on to clear fallen trees.

A tweet from the local authority said: “We’re happy to report that all power has been restored to properties across Tayside, so if you are still experiencing any issues, please contact SSEN on 105 to report.

“Wind is forecast for Friday and the weekend. Please avoid wooded areas as damaged trees may be dangerous.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our resilience partners once again for coming together to combat the effects of Storms Malik and Corrie.”

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the storms had caused “significant damage” to parts of the network.

Access to repair damage was also difficult due to fallen trees blocking routes in and out of some areas.

B966 at Edzell
Trees blocking the main road into Edzell.

The damage to woodland shocked many towns and villages, including in Edzell where a tree fell on to a house.

Edzell councillor Bob Myles says the devastation has shocked the village.

He said: “It’s so sad to see an area of woodland damaged to this extent.

“These trees are 50 to 60 years old. This is now going to have to be cleared and replanted.

“It’s going to take time a long time to do this.”

More wind to come this weekend

Further spells of windy conditions are forecast across the weekend with temperatures set to feel as low as -4°C for some.

The Met Office forecast says Tayside and Fife can expect “brisk north-west winds”.

It adds: “Wintry showers occasional and heavy at times across north and west. Maximum temperature 5°C.

“Saturday starts with cloud and rain, which clears to blustery and increasingly wintry showers. Wintry showers Sunday, easing later.”

Storm Corrie: ‘Horrendous’ moment tree crashed into Edzell home

