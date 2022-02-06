£160,000 National Lottery funding is ‘major step forward’ for Sustainable Kirriemuir climate action drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£160,000 National Lottery funding is ‘major step forward’ for Sustainable Kirriemuir climate action drive

By Graham Brown
February 6 2022, 9.30am
Fiona Cameron, Emily Hutchison, Lauren Urquhart and Kate Munro of Sustainable Kirriemuir. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Sustainable Kirriemuir is celebrating after landing a massive £160,000 of National Lottery funding.

It’s a huge boost for those leading the Future Kirrie climate action plan.

And the perfect springboard for a series of local events and workshops set to start in April.

Plans include:

  • Encouraging cycling, growing and sewing
  • Training people to lead community cooking sessions
  • An Angus-wide growing award
  • Active travel projects with local schools and Angus Council
  • A tree co-operative

Joy over receiving £10,000 of Together for Our Planet cash was followed by news the group is to get £150k of Community Led funding over the next two years.

Action plan

The Future Kirrie climate action plan has been developed by local people, with support from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

It wants to encourage people to be more resilient in the face of climate change.

Next steps include helping 100 locals to grow their own food and building a seed co-operative.

A tree growing collective will grow and sell trees to help with carbon capture.

And its Stitch to Enrich fashion and needlework group is promoting a reuse and repair culture.

A green map of Kirriemuir, linking all the local activities and initiatives together, is being planned.

Sustainable Kirriemuir
New events

Three community climate showstopper events will begin in April.

Those will be fun-packed days highlighting the power of community action.

A dozen skill-sharing workshops will aim to “supercharge” local change.

Local people can learn skills and behaviours which will help them to live lighter on the planet.

Sustainable Kirriemuir founder Kate Munro

And it will see the setting up of a dedicated community resilience team of people willing to pass on their specialist skills to others.

Sustainable Kirriemuir founder and chairwoman Kate Munro said the lottery funding is a major step forward.

“This means we can build a stronger, more resilient community for everyone,” she said.

“This will make a big difference to people’s lives, wellbeing and the future of our town.

“The events and workshops will enable local people to learn skills and behaviours which will help them to live lighter on the planet.

“Anyone living locally can get involved, contribute to plans and support local climate action in whatever area interests them the most.

“Moreover, the National Lottery Community Led fund will support the continuation of three local job positions for a further two years.”

Growing leader Emily Hutchison, learning and events leader Lauren Urquhart and administrator Fiona Cameron all work alongside the Sustainable Kirriemuir committee.

And the group is helping projects like the Kirrie Food Hub which just passed the milestone of saving 20 tonnes of food from going to waste.

National Lottery community fund Scotland chairwoman Kate Still said: “This project, delivered by Sustainable Kirriemuir, is a great example of community activity in action.

“It shows just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is helping support this vital work and to help communities thrive.”

 

