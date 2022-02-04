Drone footage shows storm devastation to Edzell woodland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fresh drone footage has shown the extent of storm devastation across Edzell woodland.

The forest area outside the village was completely flattened by the strong winds over the weekend.

The trees, which have been growing in the area for 50 to 60 years, will all have to be cleared and replanted to rebuild the woods.

The drone footage was captured by Openreach engineer, Gary Taylor, who was working in the area to repair damaged cables.

Storm Malik and Storm Corrie caused significant disruption in Edzell and surrounding areas, with residents left without power and unable to leave the village due to fallen trees.

Additional footage shows the hundreds of trees that fell during Storm Malik and Storm Corrie from ground level.

Most of the damage has taken place in the woodland area south of Edzell, surrounding the road leading to the Dalhousie Arch.

It was estimated that around 150 trees fell around Edzell Golf Club with the course closed until further notice.

Volunteers have been donating their time to help the staff clear up the course, just a few months after they had to deal with the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

Work has been completed to clear roads, but earlier this week fallen trees meant there was no access to Edzell, near the border of Angus and Aberdeenshire.

Angus Council shared an update saying the B966 was passable with “extreme care” but advised the public to restrict travel.

As Dunlappie Road was also blocked by fallen trees, there was no way into or out of the village and no possible diversions.

Residents in the area said the two recent storms had a much bigger impact than Storm Arwen in November.

Arlene Dickson, who lives in the outskirts of Fettercairn, shared that she was left without internet access after eight trees fell on a fibre cable.

She said: “Openreach were brilliant and their engineers ran over 500 metres of new fibre cable. I ended up cooking them scones as a way to say thank you.

“Fettercairn has a really good community and they all come together to help after the storms. This has definitely hit us harder than Storm Arwen, with the devastation in the trees and the power outages. It’s been much worse.”

Local residents and keepers from the Fettercairn Estate worked to clear a lot of the trees which were restricting access to roads.

Last night it was confirmed that all homes in Aberdeenshire that had lost power due to the storms had been reconnected.

Around 120,000 households in the north of Scotland were left in the cold and dark when high winds caused damage to power lines.

Locations including Stonehaven and Edzell experienced record wind speeds during Storm Corrie – with the results evident in the drone footage.

Sheltered housing complex Queen Elizabeth Court in Fettercairn was without power for three nights.

The vulnerable residents had no heating, lighting or access to the lift, with the provided generator only able to heat the common area and boil a kettle.

They had to rely on the kindness of the local community to provide hot meals, as well as the wardens who went “above and beyond” while the power was out.