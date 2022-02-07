Friockheim Health Centre closure: MSP seeks NHS summit in bid to save GP surgery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An MSP is seeking a crucial summit with health chiefs in a bid to save Friockheim Health Centre from closure.

The only remaining GP at the surgery is set to hand her contract back to NHS Tayside at the end of May.

As revealed by The Courier on Friday, more than 3,500 patients are being left in limbo by the move, which has been caused by a GP shortage.

Now Graeme Dey, the MSP for Angus South, has stepped in and is hoping to find a solution for the village.

He says health bosses must “pull out all the stops” to maintain a GP service.

‘Hugely concerning and unsettling’

Mr Dey, who last month announced his decision to step down as transport minister for the Scottish Government for health reasons, told The Courier: “This is a hugely concerning and unsettling situation for the 3,500 patients of the practice.

“I am keen to understand what options for continuing their access to local GP services are being considered by NHS Tayside Primary Care.

“I had an initial discussion with the chief executive of Angus Health and Social Care Partnership last Friday and, along with Angus MP Dave Doogan, I’m seeking a meeting with primary care officials, to take place hopefully within the next few days.”

Mr Dey says patients were left “shocked” by the decision and locals are now “seeking reassurance”.

He added: “They, at the very least, want to know that NHS Tayside primary care are all across this with the prime aim being to maintain access to GPs in the village.

“I don’t underestimate the scale of the challenge especially when the practice had, I understand, tried and failed to attract GPs themselves.

“But primary care need to pull out all the stops here and, in so doing, keep the patients updated at all times.

“I recognise that it may not be possible to replicate what was in place in its entirety.

“For residents of Friockheim and the surrounding area in particular, especially those for home personal mobility or transport is an issue, it’s imperative that a GP presence in the village is maintained.”

Maurice Golden, MSP for the North East region, says there could be a knock-on effect on “already stretched” GP surgeries in Forfar and Arbroath.

He added: “I will take this up with the health secretary and ask what he is doing to help recruit GPs and keep local health settings running smoothly.”

Petition now has more than 1,300 signatures

Jenni Cameron has launched a petition calling for the centre to be saved, and so far more than 1,300 people have signed it.

She said: “I am hoping that a meeting with primary care will tell us that, since they have known of Dr Scallan’s intentions to step down for a few years, that they have a contingency plan in place.

“I will be looking forward to the response that Mr Dey will hopefully pass on to us after his meeting.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “NHS Tayside’s main priority is to ensure that patients who are currently registered at the Friockheim Health Centre have continued access to a local GP.

​“Any new patients moving to the area will be able to register with a nearby GP practice.

“NHS Tayside and Angus Health and Social Care Partnership are working together to ensure that patients can access local GP and primary care services from June 1.

“We will continue to engage with patients in Friockheim and the surrounding area as plans progress to deliver safe and sustainable primary care services in the local area.”