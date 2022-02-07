Angus Celtic rock band Gleadhraich play for jubilant Calcutta Cup fans at Murrayfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus Celtic rock band Gleadhraich started their 2022 season with a dream gig – playing to thousands of jubilant fans after Scotland’s dramatic Calcutta Cup win at Murrayfield.

The Carnoustie band delivered a 30-minute post-whistle show from the stadium’s North Stand stage following the historic 20-17 victory.

Gleadhraich landed the gig as part of a Scottish Rugby initiative showcasing home-grown talent.

The group – Craig Weir (bagpipes/vocals), Ross White (guitar/ vocals), Paul Weir (percussion) and Graeme Ritchie (bass guitar) – were asked to play last year.

But a dates clash meant they got to open the 6 Nations’ gigs instead.

“When they offered us the Scotland v England Calcutta Cup match, we were obviously delighted,” said Craig.

Rivalry

“The crowd were amazing,” said Craig.

“The place was rammed and it was an amazing buzz.”

“We’re delighted and thankful to Scottish Rugby for giving us the opportunity.”

“The day was especially interesting given that David Williams, our saxophone player on the day, is English, along with a few of our partners.

“So there was a fun, competitive vibe between us all throughout the day too.

“It was a special day and sets us up nicely for our hometown show in Dundee on March 19.”

10th anniversary Dundee show

It will see Gleadhraich finally play their twice-postponed 10th anniversary celebration gig at the city’s Whitehall Theatre – delayed by the Covid lockdowns from 2020.

They’re also in the process of shooting a ‘behind-the-kilts’ Celtic rockumentary about their return from Covid cancellations and looking over 10 years of the band.

The band has shared the stage with acts including Skerryvore, Donnie Munro, Twin Atlantic, AC/DC, The Fratellis and Peatbog Faeries.

They have also played in Europe and twice as an official part of New York Tartan Week.