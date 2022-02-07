Angus Celtic rock band Gleadhraich play for jubilant Calcutta Cup fans at Murrayfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Celtic rock band Gleadhraich play for jubilant Calcutta Cup fans at Murrayfield

By Graham Brown
February 7 2022, 10.49am Updated: February 7 2022, 11.49am
Angus band Gleadhraich played to jubilant fans leaving Murrayfield.
Angus band Gleadhraich played to jubilant fans leaving Murrayfield.

Angus Celtic rock band Gleadhraich started their 2022 season with a dream gig – playing to thousands of jubilant fans after Scotland’s dramatic Calcutta Cup win at Murrayfield.

The Carnoustie band delivered a 30-minute post-whistle show from the stadium’s North Stand stage following the historic 20-17 victory.

Gleadhraich landed the gig as part of a Scottish Rugby initiative showcasing home-grown talent.

Gleadhraich
Gleadhraich on stage at Murrayfield. Supplied by ASM Media.

The group – Craig Weir (bagpipes/vocals), Ross White (guitar/ vocals), Paul Weir (percussion) and Graeme Ritchie (bass guitar) – were asked to play last year.

But a dates clash meant they got to open the 6 Nations’ gigs instead.

“When they offered us the Scotland v England Calcutta Cup match, we were obviously delighted,” said Craig.

Rivalry

“The crowd were amazing,” said Craig.

“The place was rammed and it was an amazing buzz.”

“We’re delighted and thankful to Scottish Rugby for giving us the opportunity.”

Gleadhraich
The scene from the Gleadhraich stage as jubilant fans pour out of Murrayfield. Supplied by ASM Media.

“The day was especially interesting given that David Williams, our saxophone player on the day, is English, along with a few of our partners.

“So there was a fun, competitive vibe between us all throughout the day too.

“It was a special day and sets us up nicely for our hometown show in Dundee on March 19.”

10th anniversary Dundee show

It will see Gleadhraich finally play their twice-postponed 10th anniversary celebration gig at the city’s Whitehall Theatre – delayed by the Covid lockdowns from 2020.

They’re also in the process of shooting a ‘behind-the-kilts’ Celtic rockumentary about their return from Covid cancellations and looking over 10 years of the band.

The band has shared the stage with acts including Skerryvore, Donnie Munro, Twin Atlantic, AC/DC, The Fratellis and Peatbog Faeries.

They have also played in Europe and twice as an official part of New York Tartan Week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier