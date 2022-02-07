Developer fails in appeal against refusal for 81 new homes alongside Forfar’s popular Rosie Road path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Developer fails in appeal against refusal for 81 new homes alongside Forfar’s popular Rosie Road path

By Graham Brown
February 7 2022, 12.32pm
An appeal against the refusal of a plan for 81 homes at Forfar's Rosie Road has been rejected. Pic: Graham Brown.
An appeal against the refusal of a plan for 81 homes at Forfar's Rosie Road has been rejected. Pic: Graham Brown.

A housebuilder has failed in their appeal against an Angus Council refusal for more than 80 homes on the edge of Forfar.

The development would have been built on either site of the historic Rosie Road path leading off Arbroath Road.

But last April councillors rejected the 81-house bid by Stirling-based Ogilvie Homes.

Rosie Road
Part of the site looking towards Arbroath Road. Supplied by Angus Council.

The company was criticised for trying to cram too many houses into the undulating site.

At one time, there were plans to build 100 houses there.

And permission was granted for around 60 homes on the six-hectare site in 2014.

But that scheme never went ahead.

Reporter’s decision

Ogilvie Homes took the matter to appeal.

But a Scottish Ministers reporter has now backed the council’s refusal decision.

Ogilvie Homes planned to bulldoze a house in a row of properties on Arbroath Road to create an access for the development.

The company said houses there with septic tanks could link in to a new drainage system.

But there were more than 20 letters of objection, mainly around the scale of the planned development.

The appeal reporter said that although the site is allocated for housing, the planned layout was not acceptable.

Core path

And they highlighted the Rosie Road’s importance.

The path runs through the heart of the site, which is close to Forfar Golf Club.

“Rosie Road is a well-used but unsurfaced pedestrian footpath passing along a fenced corridor of between five and ten metres in width,” the appeal reporter added.

“The representations indicate its value to the local community and this is reflected in its designation as a core path.

Forfar housing
The site is near Forfar Golf Club. Supplied by Angus Council.

“Because it cannot be altered, it places a constraint on the layout of development.”

And they said that even planned changes by the developer for rear gardens of houses facing the Rosie Road would not stop the beauty of the path being undermined.

“I do not doubt that this is the right place for development but I am not convinced that the proposals constitute the ‘right development’,” the reporter said.

One local dog walker said: “I think the council got it right and now the reporter has got it right.

“This is a really popular path and has been for years.

“It would have completely changed it by having so many houses on each side of it.”

Ogilvie Homes’ developments include The Heathers and Newtyle and Drover’s Gate in Crieff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier