Hats off to the Arbroath Rat Pack after comeback concert for singer who suffered heart attack during live lockdown gig

By Graham Brown
February 7 2022, 5.15pm
Stuart Cargill, Val Mowatt, Tracy Gibson and Alan Mowatt were back on stage in Arbroath. Pic: Wallace Ferrier.
Stuart Cargill, Val Mowatt, Tracy Gibson and Alan Mowatt were back on stage in Arbroath. Pic: Wallace Ferrier.

The sounds of swing have returned to Arbroath in the long-awaited return of Rat Pack-era entertainment.

And with the That’s Life concerts have come thousands of pounds for charity.

As well as a return to the concert stage for well-known local crooner Alan Mowatt, whose side Lady Luck was on after he took a heart attack at the mic during a live Facebook show during lockdown.

The 63-year-old and his fellow entertainers were the the toast of the town at Arbroath’s Meadowbank Inn.

Alan, his wife, Val, Tracy Gibson and Stuart Cargill thrilled weekend audiences with big hits from the likes of Sinatra, Martin and Davis Jr.

That's Life Arbroath
Val Mowatt, Stuart Cargill, Tracy Gibson and Alan Mowatt on stage at the weekend. Pic: Wallace Ferrier.

Decade of success

It is ten years since Alan, Stuart and the late Doug Ford started the That’s Life concerts.

Since then they have raised a whopping £50,000 for local charities.

But the pandemic put them on hold.

And Covid scuppered plans of a return to the regular November slot last year.

However, it was worth the wait for the crowds who packed the Meadowbank on Friday and Saturday night, raising around £4,000.

And they were especially pleased to see Alan back on song.

Heart attack drama

He and Val performed ‘Live Fae Oor Living Room’ during lockdown, entertaining Lichties around the globe on Facebook.

But in July 2020, Alan gave the online crowd a scare when he took a funny turn during the regular Friday night performance.

He soldiered on after loosening his bow tie and taking a break for a drink of water.

But when the show ended he was rushed to hospital where tests revealed he’d actually had a heart attack.

The painter decorator underwent a triple bypass operation.

Alan Mowatt
Alan and Val Mowatt with family pet Lily after the singer underwent his triple bypass heart op.

And he’s delighted to have been back on stage for the That’s Life concerts.

“These have been so popular since they began in 2012, so it’s been a real shame not to be able to do them for the past two years,” said Alan.

“We were all set to go in November, but even then had to postpone it at the last minute because of the Covid situation at that time.

“So it was just great to see everyone out at the weekend, dressed up and having a great time together.”

Great support

“We’re really grateful for all the support we get – people are so generous,” said Alan.

“A few people couldn’t make it because of illness or Covid and they told us just to keep their ticket money because they wanted to see it going to good causes locally.”

Town artist Norman Moseley donated two of his paintings which added £350 to the charity total after being auctioned off.

“They were great nights and we’re all delighted to be back – especially me,” said Alan.

“I love my singing.

“Doug Ford and I used to do a show at the Waterfront nightclub in Arbroath which we called Beyond the Sea and this started from there.

“I’m just trying to take it easy now and got back to work.

“But you just have to listen to what your body is telling you and not do too much.”

