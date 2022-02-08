‘Highly offensive’ graffiti appears across world-famous Carnoustie Golf Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Highly offensive’ graffiti appears across world-famous Carnoustie Golf Links

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 8 2022, 1.10pm Updated: February 8 2022, 1.10pm
“Highly offensive” graffiti has been sprayed at a number of courses at the iconic Carnoustie Golf Links.

Vandals spray-painted wooden signs around the grounds – including the Buddon Course – with the offensive phrases and slogans.

Similar offensive graffiti has also been spray-painted on the ground at various points.

The club have been forced to remove the graffiti, which appeared between January 29 and February 2, while Police Scotland are appealing for any information to help trace the culprits.

Club ‘extremely disappointed’

The team at the links courses said they are extremely disappointed.

A spokesman said: “We are extremely disappointed in the vandalism that has taken place on the Golf Courses at Carnoustie.

“The vandalism is not only offensive to our greenkeeping team, but also to members of the public that use the links for a number of recreational purposes.

“We are working closely with  Police Scotland to help with their enquiries and we would urge anyone with information to contact police directly.”

Investigation

Meantime Police Scotland say they are investigating.

A spokesman said: “We are currently investigating a number of vandalisms around the golf courses at the Carnoustie Golf Links which  occurred between Saturday 29th January and Tuesday 2nd February.”

He added: “A number of wooden signs around the golf courses, mainly at the Buddon Course, were vandalised with graffiti comprising of highly offensive phrases and slogans.

“Similar comments were spray-painted on the ground at various points. These have all since been removed and the signs repaired.”

The courses are also popular with walkers and visitors as well as golfers

The spokesman added: “The area is used by walkers, runners, and dog-walkers as well as golfers.

“If anyone has been on or around the courses and seen anyone carrying out these acts or behaving at all unusually or suspiciously, please let us know.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0564 of February 2.”

Iconic golf destination

Carnoustie Golf Links is described as an iconic, world-leading golf destination in Scotland and home to “Golf’s Greatest Test”.

Golf has been played at the links since the 16th Century and it was Carnoustie natives who went on to establish the Professional Golfer’s Associations of America and Australia.

It comprises of the Carnoustie Championship Course, The Carnoustie Burnside Course and The Carnoustie Buddon Course.

It also has a free-to-play short, five-hole course called The Nestie.

The Championship Course played host to the 147th Open in 2018, with Francesco Molinari becoming Champion Golfer of the Year.

The landmark 150th Open will be held in St Andrews this year.

Torched car found on Dundee’s Caird Park golf course sparks fury

