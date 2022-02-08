‘Highly offensive’ graffiti appears across world-famous Carnoustie Golf Links

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Highly offensive” graffiti has been sprayed at a number of courses at the iconic Carnoustie Golf Links.

Vandals spray-painted wooden signs around the grounds – including the Buddon Course – with the offensive phrases and slogans.

Similar offensive graffiti has also been spray-painted on the ground at various points.

The club have been forced to remove the graffiti, which appeared between January 29 and February 2, while Police Scotland are appealing for any information to help trace the culprits.

Club ‘extremely disappointed’

The team at the links courses said they are extremely disappointed.

A spokesman said: “We are extremely disappointed in the vandalism that has taken place on the Golf Courses at Carnoustie.

“The vandalism is not only offensive to our greenkeeping team, but also to members of the public that use the links for a number of recreational purposes.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland to help with their enquiries and we would urge anyone with information to contact police directly.”

Investigation

Meantime Police Scotland say they are investigating.

A spokesman said: “We are currently investigating a number of vandalisms around the golf courses at the Carnoustie Golf Links which occurred between Saturday 29th January and Tuesday 2nd February.”

He added: “A number of wooden signs around the golf courses, mainly at the Buddon Course, were vandalised with graffiti comprising of highly offensive phrases and slogans.

“Similar comments were spray-painted on the ground at various points. These have all since been removed and the signs repaired.”

The spokesman added: “The area is used by walkers, runners, and dog-walkers as well as golfers.

“If anyone has been on or around the courses and seen anyone carrying out these acts or behaving at all unusually or suspiciously, please let us know.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0564 of February 2.”

Iconic golf destination

Carnoustie Golf Links is described as an iconic, world-leading golf destination in Scotland and home to “Golf’s Greatest Test”.

Golf has been played at the links since the 16th Century and it was Carnoustie natives who went on to establish the Professional Golfer’s Associations of America and Australia.

It comprises of the Carnoustie Championship Course, The Carnoustie Burnside Course and The Carnoustie Buddon Course.

It also has a free-to-play short, five-hole course called The Nestie.

The Championship Course played host to the 147th Open in 2018, with Francesco Molinari becoming Champion Golfer of the Year.

The landmark 150th Open will be held in St Andrews this year.