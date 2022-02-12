Skydive in memory of Arbroath woman who defied medics to survive brain tumour for years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Skydive in memory of Arbroath woman who defied medics to survive brain tumour for years

By Caroline Spencer
February 12 2022, 8.00am Updated: February 12 2022, 9.38am
Robyn (right) and Ailsa are raising money for a brain tumour charity in honour of Robyn's mum Dorothy.
An Arbroath woman is raising money for charity in memory of her mum who defied medics to survive a brain tumour for more than four years.

Dorothy Towns died in December, four years and four months after doctors had told her she had just a fortnight to live.

Now 22-year-old daughter Robyn is raising cash through a sponsored skydive with friend Ailsa Teviotdale – with more than £1,000 already donated.

Proceeds will go to The Brain Tumour Charity.

Most severe type of brain tumour

Robyn says her mum was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most severe type of brain tumour.

It has an average survival time of 12-18 months but Dorothy’s case was seen as more serious than that.

“The day my mum took unwell we were told two weeks max,” Robyn told The Courier.

“It was stage four from the get-go.

Not a lot of people get that time [after a brain tumour diagnosis], we know how lucky we were

Robyn Towns

“But right to the end she was still battling more than what they expected her to.

“Not a lot of people get that time, we knew how lucky we were.”

Robyn was given the skydive by Ailsa for her 22nd birthday last month, and the pair will be jumping from a plane at Strathallan this summer.

Ailsa said: “Robyn has always been saying, ‘I’d love to do a charity skydive’.

“Then it was Robyn’s 22nd birthday, so I booked a skydive without her knowing.

“It’s to cheer her up but also to raise money for such a good cause.”

Ailsa and Robyn have been collecting money at their work, Jumping Joeys.

Within two days of setting up an online fundraiser the pair had hit their target, which they describe as “overwhelming”.

Since Dorothy’s passing, Robyn has returned to work at Jumping Joeys in Arbroath, alongside Ailsa.

“It’s good to be back, you can’t sit about and do nothing,” she added.

“As brutal as it is our life needs to continue as well.”

