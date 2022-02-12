Skydive in memory of Arbroath woman who defied medics to survive brain tumour for years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Arbroath woman is raising money for charity in memory of her mum who defied medics to survive a brain tumour for more than four years.

Dorothy Towns died in December, four years and four months after doctors had told her she had just a fortnight to live.

Now 22-year-old daughter Robyn is raising cash through a sponsored skydive with friend Ailsa Teviotdale – with more than £1,000 already donated.

Proceeds will go to The Brain Tumour Charity.

Most severe type of brain tumour

Robyn says her mum was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most severe type of brain tumour.

It has an average survival time of 12-18 months but Dorothy’s case was seen as more serious than that.

“The day my mum took unwell we were told two weeks max,” Robyn told The Courier.

“It was stage four from the get-go.

Not a lot of people get that time [after a brain tumour diagnosis], we know how lucky we were Robyn Towns

“But right to the end she was still battling more than what they expected her to.

“Not a lot of people get that time, we knew how lucky we were.”

Robyn was given the skydive by Ailsa for her 22nd birthday last month, and the pair will be jumping from a plane at Strathallan this summer.

Ailsa said: “Robyn has always been saying, ‘I’d love to do a charity skydive’.

“Then it was Robyn’s 22nd birthday, so I booked a skydive without her knowing.

“It’s to cheer her up but also to raise money for such a good cause.”

Within two days of setting up an online fundraiser the pair had hit their target, which they describe as “overwhelming”.

Since Dorothy’s passing, Robyn has returned to work at Jumping Joeys in Arbroath, alongside Ailsa.

“It’s good to be back, you can’t sit about and do nothing,” she added.

“As brutal as it is our life needs to continue as well.”