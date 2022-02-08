Angus Council rent rise halved to just 1% in surprise move to combat cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus Council rent rise halved to just 1% in surprise move to combat cost of living crisis

By Graham Brown
February 8 2022, 5.06pm Updated: February 8 2022, 5.31pm
Angus Council tenants will see just a 1% rent rise this year. Pic: Alf Jonsson/imageBROKER/Shutterstock.
Angus Council tenants are to receive an unexpected helping hand in the face of the cost of living crisis.

In a surprise move, the authority has ditched a 2% rent rise planned for this year.

Instead it will go up by only 1%.

But the drop triggered a spat when council finance spokesman Mark Salmond sprung it on the authority’s rent-setting meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

What the change will mean

Councillors were set to agree the 2% hike recommended by officers.

It was the most popular of four options – from 2% to 3% – put to the council’s tenants steering group.

That would have led to an average weekly rent of £73.58.

But the 1% increase will drop the figure to £72.91.

And it keeps the Angus weekly rent figure as one of the lowest in the country.

The move will cost the council £278,000.

Why the row?

The 1% was unanimously agreed.

However, Mr Salmond was accused of “game-playing” by opposition SNP colleagues.

The Montrose ruling group figure, whose remit includes finance and communities roles, said the change was in response to the unprecedented cost of living situation facing tenants.

“Things have changed rapidly in the last four weeks. That’s one of the motivators behind my decision to bring this forward,” he said.

Montrose councillors
Montrose councillors Mark Salmond (left) and Bill Duff clashed during the rent rise debate.

“This council has very few direct levers it can use. But setting the rent is one that’s available to help one sector of our residents.

“Given the massive cost of living crisis facing Angus residents, it’s my judgement we should set a minimal increase of 1%.

“It is the right time to temporarily pause higher rent increases.”

But he came under fire for introducing the amendment at the start of the meeting before a 20-minute recess for councillors to consider the ramifications of the move.

Housing manager John Morrow gave an assurance spending on capital projects and repairs would be maintained.

But he said it would mean more borrowing this year to keep projects on track.

‘Bickering’

Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff said: “This is not the right way to do business.

“It is game-playing and it is frankly irresponsible.

“We are happy to go along with this on the basis we have been assured it is financially competent. But I would have real questions about how prudent it is.”

Carnoustie councillor Mark McDonald added: “I fully support this.

“But if we’re truly going down this working together, non-political approach I would have appreciated a little more time to look at it.”

Council leader David Fairweather said: “I’m disappointed with the bickering.

“I thought this would have been open arms from all our members.

“I’m absolutely sure the residents will be delighted.

“It’s probably not going to help much, but it is going to help them.”

