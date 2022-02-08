Angus Council rent rise halved to just 1% in surprise move to combat cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus Council tenants are to receive an unexpected helping hand in the face of the cost of living crisis.

In a surprise move, the authority has ditched a 2% rent rise planned for this year.

Instead it will go up by only 1%.

But the drop triggered a spat when council finance spokesman Mark Salmond sprung it on the authority’s rent-setting meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

What the change will mean

Councillors were set to agree the 2% hike recommended by officers.

It was the most popular of four options – from 2% to 3% – put to the council’s tenants steering group.

That would have led to an average weekly rent of £73.58.

But the 1% increase will drop the figure to £72.91.

And it keeps the Angus weekly rent figure as one of the lowest in the country.

The move will cost the council £278,000.

Why the row?

The 1% was unanimously agreed.

However, Mr Salmond was accused of “game-playing” by opposition SNP colleagues.

The Montrose ruling group figure, whose remit includes finance and communities roles, said the change was in response to the unprecedented cost of living situation facing tenants.

“Things have changed rapidly in the last four weeks. That’s one of the motivators behind my decision to bring this forward,” he said.

“This council has very few direct levers it can use. But setting the rent is one that’s available to help one sector of our residents.

“Given the massive cost of living crisis facing Angus residents, it’s my judgement we should set a minimal increase of 1%.

“It is the right time to temporarily pause higher rent increases.”

But he came under fire for introducing the amendment at the start of the meeting before a 20-minute recess for councillors to consider the ramifications of the move.

Housing manager John Morrow gave an assurance spending on capital projects and repairs would be maintained.

But he said it would mean more borrowing this year to keep projects on track.

‘Bickering’

Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff said: “This is not the right way to do business.

“It is game-playing and it is frankly irresponsible.

“We are happy to go along with this on the basis we have been assured it is financially competent. But I would have real questions about how prudent it is.”

Carnoustie councillor Mark McDonald added: “I fully support this.

“But if we’re truly going down this working together, non-political approach I would have appreciated a little more time to look at it.”

Council leader David Fairweather said: “I’m disappointed with the bickering.

“I thought this would have been open arms from all our members.

“I’m absolutely sure the residents will be delighted.

“It’s probably not going to help much, but it is going to help them.”