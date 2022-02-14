Brechin and Kirriemuir museums to finally re-open after Covid closedown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin and Kirriemuir museums to finally re-open after Covid closedown

By Graham Brown
February 14 2022, 4.45pm
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums will re-open in April. Pic: Gareth Jennings/Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Brechin and Kirriemuir museums will re-open in April. Pic: Gareth Jennings/Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Museums in Kirriemuir and Brechin will welcome visitors again from the spring.

But the burghs are not being given a cast-iron assurance over the long-term future of the popular attractions.

Gateway to the Glens and Brechin Townhouse have been closed since Covid struck.

Operator Angus Alive has now revealed plans for their doors to re-open from April 1.

Both museums will welcome visitors four days a week – Wednesday to Saturday – from 11am to 4pm.

And they will open right though until October 31.

Kirriemuir museum
Kirriemuir’s Gateway to the Glens museum will open in the spring. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media Date.

Culture trust bouncing back

Overall income for the culture and leisure trust has dropped to just 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell said the Gateway’s re-opening is a step in the right direction.

“It is such a wee gem,” she told a full meeting of Angus Council.

“I see it very much as a destination as we look at how our town centres are developed for people to experience, and not just as a retail centre.

“I hope I can get some assurances around a longer term for the future of the Gateway to the Glens.”

Angus Alive chief executive Kirsty Hunter said work on a wider transformation project is continuing.

“While I can’t give any confirmations about any particular facilities at this meeting, I can reassure you that we are looking at all facilities and what would be a way forward beyond 2022/23,” she said.

Brechin councillor Kenny Braes said: “I’m pleased the Townhouse is opening in the spring, disappointed it’s to be closed in the winter.

“We have tourism initiatives going on locally and the Brechin Townhouse museum has a role to play in that.”

Brechin Townhouse museum
Brechin Townhouse Museum. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

A community-led initiative is driving a project to improve the area around Inch Park in Brechin.

“But it’s clear this is temporary and applies only to 2022/23 – that’s what we’re agreeing and nothing more.”

‘Exceptional job’

Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor said: “I feel Angus Alive, and Kirsty Hunter and her team have done an exceptional job in a very difficult period.

“You’ve continued to give the people of Angus the best you can within the resources you have.

“It’s been supported by Angus Council, both financially and in kind.”

But Montrose councillor Bill Duff warned tough decisions could be just round the corner as the council budget looms.

“Whilst Kirsty Hunter and her Angus Alive team have done a great job, they are not alchemists,” said Mr Duff.

“They can’t turn base metal into gold.

“In the current financial year, Angus Alive has been asked to make a saving of £458,000 as part of the council’s change plan.

“When you come to set the budget, if there are reductions in the subsidies for Angus Alive that will clearly have an impact on the services the charity can provide.

“The pandemic has been playing havoc with the charity’s income because of the reduced attendances at sports centres, which is obviously the main source of public funding.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]