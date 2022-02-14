Brechin and Kirriemuir museums to finally re-open after Covid closedown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Museums in Kirriemuir and Brechin will welcome visitors again from the spring.

But the burghs are not being given a cast-iron assurance over the long-term future of the popular attractions.

Gateway to the Glens and Brechin Townhouse have been closed since Covid struck.

Operator Angus Alive has now revealed plans for their doors to re-open from April 1.

Both museums will welcome visitors four days a week – Wednesday to Saturday – from 11am to 4pm.

And they will open right though until October 31.

Culture trust bouncing back

Overall income for the culture and leisure trust has dropped to just 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell said the Gateway’s re-opening is a step in the right direction.

“It is such a wee gem,” she told a full meeting of Angus Council.

“I see it very much as a destination as we look at how our town centres are developed for people to experience, and not just as a retail centre.

“I hope I can get some assurances around a longer term for the future of the Gateway to the Glens.”

Angus Alive chief executive Kirsty Hunter said work on a wider transformation project is continuing.

“While I can’t give any confirmations about any particular facilities at this meeting, I can reassure you that we are looking at all facilities and what would be a way forward beyond 2022/23,” she said.

Brechin councillor Kenny Braes said: “I’m pleased the Townhouse is opening in the spring, disappointed it’s to be closed in the winter.

“We have tourism initiatives going on locally and the Brechin Townhouse museum has a role to play in that.”

A community-led initiative is driving a project to improve the area around Inch Park in Brechin.

“But it’s clear this is temporary and applies only to 2022/23 – that’s what we’re agreeing and nothing more.”

‘Exceptional job’

Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor said: “I feel Angus Alive, and Kirsty Hunter and her team have done an exceptional job in a very difficult period.

“You’ve continued to give the people of Angus the best you can within the resources you have.

“It’s been supported by Angus Council, both financially and in kind.”

But Montrose councillor Bill Duff warned tough decisions could be just round the corner as the council budget looms.

“Whilst Kirsty Hunter and her Angus Alive team have done a great job, they are not alchemists,” said Mr Duff.

“They can’t turn base metal into gold.

“In the current financial year, Angus Alive has been asked to make a saving of £458,000 as part of the council’s change plan.

“When you come to set the budget, if there are reductions in the subsidies for Angus Alive that will clearly have an impact on the services the charity can provide.

“The pandemic has been playing havoc with the charity’s income because of the reduced attendances at sports centres, which is obviously the main source of public funding.”