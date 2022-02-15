Valhalla weighs in with support for return of Strathmore Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Valhalla weighs in with support for return of Strathmore Highland Games

By Graham Brown
February 15 2022
Brett Hampton of Valhalla Gym with young games competitors Marshall and Alex Cochrane. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Brett Hampton of Valhalla Gym with young games competitors Marshall and Alex Cochrane.

Highland Games are go.

And nowhere is the summer spectacle’s return being more eagerly anticipated than Angus.

Strathmore Highland Games led the drive to pull in a new generation of young heavies before the pandemic struck.

It stages a junior highland games as a warm-up to its main event, bringing hundreds of primary school pupils together at Glamis Castle.

And the games committee helps organise junior heavies training for secondary youngsters in the area.

So they are delighted to be pressing on with plans for the return of the games to the castle grounds on Sunday June 12.

And the schools’ competition on the Friday before.

Strathmore Games
Pipe bands at the last Strathmore Games in 2019. Pic: Paul Reid.

‘Great buzz’

Strathmore official Lorna Cochrane said plans are now going “100 miles an hour” for a spectacular return to form.

“We managed our first proper committee meeting in around two years.

“So we’re just delighted to announce that we are back this summer,” she said.

“There is already a great buzz – as I am sure there will be for other games.

“From the late autumn and into the Christmas period we were inundated with enquiries over whether or not they would be going ahead.”

Strathmore Games
Lorna Cochrane of Strathmore Highland Games with sons Marshall, 8, and Alex, 11, and Brett Hampton of Valhalla Gym in Forfar. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Strathmore always draws a healthy entry of track and heavy competitors, a strong turnout of pipe bands and solo pipers and dozens of highland dancers.

As well as a crowd normally around the 1,800 mark.

The Glamis setting makes the event a must-see occasion for many foreign tourists.

However, the disgraced Earl of Strathmore will not be this year’s chieftain in the grounds of his family home after he was jailed for sexual assault in 2021.

He was released from prison after serving half of a ten-month sentence.

A new chieftain is yet to be selected.

Economic windfall

Highland games generate an estimated £25 million for the Scottish economy each year.

And the importance of keeping that source of income alive has not been lost on Strathmore organisers.

We started the junior highland games a number of years ago and it just took off,” said Lorna.

“But there will be some young competitors who we’ll not see again because the games circuit has ground to a halt for two years because of the pandemic.

“We’re trying to counteract that when it comes to the junior heavies by bringing in an 18-21 competition.

“It can be tough going from junior to senior in any sport.

“Highland games need to do whatever they can to encourage the young competitors.

“And we’ll have the junior event as usual on the Friday before the main games.”

Strathmore Games
Alex and Marshall Cochrane with Brett Hampton of Valhalla Gym. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Strathmore’s task has been helped by support from Forfar’s Valhalla gym.

Brothers Brett and Dexter Hampton, who operate the Orchardbank centre, donated entry fees from the annual Valhalla Classic powerlifting completion and matched it to help boost the junior programme.

Lorna said: “We’re delighted to get this extra support.

“News is getting out there that highland games are returning and we know folk want to get back to events and get together.”

Strathmore is among a host of games across Scotland set to return in 2022.

The calendar will kick-off in Gourock on May 8.

And Courier country events will include Blackford, Blair Atholl, Markinch, Drumtochty, Ceres, Cupar, Kenmore, Killin and Burntisland.

The Royals’ favourite, the Braemar Gathering, takes place on September 3.

