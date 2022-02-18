Call to move Covid jab centres to Brechin and Carnoustie to free up large Angus halls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Call to move Covid jab centres to Brechin and Carnoustie to free up large Angus halls

By Graham Brown
February 18 2022, 7.40am
Community leaders say Brechin leisure centre and Carnoustie Beach Hall could be used as vaccination centres. Pic: Kim Cessford/Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Community leaders say Brechin leisure centre and Carnoustie Beach Hall could be used as vaccination centres. Pic: Kim Cessford/Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Brechin and Carnoustie should be pressed into service as Angus Covid jab centres.

The suggestion comes amidst concerns three of the area’s biggest halls in other burghs could stay off limits to local bookings until March 2023.

A community leader said Brechin’s empty leisure centre leisure centre could easily fill the role.

And Carnoustie Beach hall has been suggested by one local councillor as a south Angus option.

The current position

Forfar’s Reid Hall, Montrose Town Hall and Arbroath Community Centre are being used as vaccination centres.

Angus Alive culture and leisure trust has agreed they could continue role for another 13 months.

But they say alternative locations are being looked at.

Reid Hall
Forfar’s Reid Hall. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT media.

Some councillors expressed concern about the loss of the three big halls to people wanting to book weddings, theatre performances and other events.

They usually generate around £50,000 of income a year.

NHS Tayside and Angus Alive have agreed a deal over payment for the use of the halls.

But they have declined to reveal how much is being paid.

The Brechin option

Since 2016 the leisure centre at the Inch has been empty.

Community council chairwoman Jill Scott said: “It’s been used for storage and the council is trying to find a new tenant or owner.

Brechin leisure centre
Angus Council has been unable to find a new tenant or owner for Brechin leisure centre. Pic: Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media.

“So it’s still a good building, but it’s making nothing for them just now.

“Why not use it for something which I’m sure it could easily accommodate?

“And it could mean the other towns get back their halls which are popular and well used.”

Carnoustie consideration

The beach hall is part of Carnoustie leisure centre complex.

But local councillor Brian Boyd said the groups who currently use it could be accommodated in the main centre.

“I would say it’s ideal for the job, it has the two accesses which are essential for vaccination centres,” he said.

“And if it was used for the south Angus area in tandem with one in the landward area at Brechin then I think we would be well covered.

“The vaccination rates in Angus are already high.

“And many people have already travelled to other towns to get a jab.

Carnoustie beach hall
The beach hall at Carnoustie. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“It just seems a sensible thing to use premises which are either empty or not heavily used.

“That is surely better than continuing to tie up three of the biggest and most popular halls in Angus.

“And I know that they say it may not be for another 13 months, but there is that chance.”

However, a further suggestion of Stracathro Hospital being used as a centre has already been ruled out.

NHS Tayside announced this week surgery procedures will be restarting there following the return of staff from the Covid frontline.

The official responses

An Angus Alive spokesperson said: “We continue to support NHS Tayside and Angus Council in ensuring there are vaccination centres available in Angus for the local community.

“We have agreed that the current use of our sites as vaccination centres could be extended for another 12 months until March 2023, whilst Angus Council and NHS Tayside explore suitable alternatives to enable these venues to be released back to us for community purposes which contribute towards the health and wellbeing of local people.”

NHS Tayside responded: “Stracathro Hospital has previously been used as a vaccination centre and had been identified as a potential site.

“However with the remobilisation of hospital services, the capacity required to safely deliver a vaccination clinic is no longer available.”

And Angus Council said: “Angus Council is fully aware and appreciative of how valued these halls and premises are by our local communities and we would not wish to have them unavailable to them for any longer than necessary.

“However, they have been essential for use as vaccination centres as a part of the multi-agency pandemic response.

“The council and NHS continue to work together to find suitable alternatives and will report back to full council in June.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]