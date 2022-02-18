Call to move Covid jab centres to Brechin and Carnoustie to free up large Angus halls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin and Carnoustie should be pressed into service as Angus Covid jab centres.

The suggestion comes amidst concerns three of the area’s biggest halls in other burghs could stay off limits to local bookings until March 2023.

A community leader said Brechin’s empty leisure centre leisure centre could easily fill the role.

And Carnoustie Beach hall has been suggested by one local councillor as a south Angus option.

The current position

Forfar’s Reid Hall, Montrose Town Hall and Arbroath Community Centre are being used as vaccination centres.

Angus Alive culture and leisure trust has agreed they could continue role for another 13 months.

But they say alternative locations are being looked at.

Some councillors expressed concern about the loss of the three big halls to people wanting to book weddings, theatre performances and other events.

They usually generate around £50,000 of income a year.

NHS Tayside and Angus Alive have agreed a deal over payment for the use of the halls.

But they have declined to reveal how much is being paid.

The Brechin option

Since 2016 the leisure centre at the Inch has been empty.

Community council chairwoman Jill Scott said: “It’s been used for storage and the council is trying to find a new tenant or owner.

“So it’s still a good building, but it’s making nothing for them just now.

“Why not use it for something which I’m sure it could easily accommodate?

“And it could mean the other towns get back their halls which are popular and well used.”

Carnoustie consideration

The beach hall is part of Carnoustie leisure centre complex.

But local councillor Brian Boyd said the groups who currently use it could be accommodated in the main centre.

“I would say it’s ideal for the job, it has the two accesses which are essential for vaccination centres,” he said.

“And if it was used for the south Angus area in tandem with one in the landward area at Brechin then I think we would be well covered.

“The vaccination rates in Angus are already high.

“And many people have already travelled to other towns to get a jab.

“It just seems a sensible thing to use premises which are either empty or not heavily used.

“That is surely better than continuing to tie up three of the biggest and most popular halls in Angus.

“And I know that they say it may not be for another 13 months, but there is that chance.”

However, a further suggestion of Stracathro Hospital being used as a centre has already been ruled out.

NHS Tayside announced this week surgery procedures will be restarting there following the return of staff from the Covid frontline.

The official responses

An Angus Alive spokesperson said: “We continue to support NHS Tayside and Angus Council in ensuring there are vaccination centres available in Angus for the local community.

“We have agreed that the current use of our sites as vaccination centres could be extended for another 12 months until March 2023, whilst Angus Council and NHS Tayside explore suitable alternatives to enable these venues to be released back to us for community purposes which contribute towards the health and wellbeing of local people.”

NHS Tayside responded: “Stracathro Hospital has previously been used as a vaccination centre and had been identified as a potential site.

“However with the remobilisation of hospital services, the capacity required to safely deliver a vaccination clinic is no longer available.”

And Angus Council said: “Angus Council is fully aware and appreciative of how valued these halls and premises are by our local communities and we would not wish to have them unavailable to them for any longer than necessary.

“However, they have been essential for use as vaccination centres as a part of the multi-agency pandemic response.

“The council and NHS continue to work together to find suitable alternatives and will report back to full council in June.”