200 years of Royal Highland Show history to be projected onto Glamis Castle walls

By Graham Brown
February 18 2022, 7.05am Updated: February 18 2022, 10.35am
Glamis Castle will host The Royal Highland Show Illuminated next month. Supplied by RHASS.
Two centuries of Royal Highland Show history are to be projected onto Glamis Castle’s ancient façade.

The Angus landmark is one of eight locations around Scotland staging a special event next month.

It tells the story of the nation’s major agricultural showcase.

And is a celebration of the Royal Highland’s rich tradition ahead of what organisers hope will be the best show in its 200 years.

The Royal Highland Show Illuminated is touring Scotland over four weeks.

And the free event visits Glamis Castle on Friday March 25.

It will run from 7pm to 9pm.

Never-before-seen footage and untold stories will be projected onto the castle.

Haddo House in Aberdeenshire, Edinburgh City Chambers and Drumlanrig in Dumfries and Galloway are among other venues.

The Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) hope the event will highlight the show’s positive impact on Scotland down the years.

Royal Highland Show
A scene from the Royal Highland Show. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The show toured each of the RHASS regions annually before settling permanently at Ingliston in 1960.

A record-breaking 195,400 visitors attended over four sun-kissed days in 2019.

The gathering is estimated to deliver a £65 million economic boost to Scotland.

‘Something special’

RHASS Chairman Bill Gray said: “To celebrate the bicentenary of the show, we wanted to do something special.

“The Royal Highland Show Illuminated is the perfect way to give back to regional communities and the RHASS membership across Scotland and herald the return of the show.

“After two long years without a full show, we are going all out to make the 200th anniversary Royal Highland Show the best one yet.

“The events will see a powerful and poignant portrayal of the show’s value and importance to Scotland’s communities.”

The project has been produced in association with Edinburgh legal firm Turcan Connell.

More details can be found at www.royalhighlandshow.org/rhs-illuminated/

