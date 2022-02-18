Jack-knifed lorry causes long tailbacks on A90 towards Forfar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A jack-knifed lorry caused long tailbacks on the A90 towards Forfar following heavy snowfall in the area.

Police confirmed officers were in attendance on the A90 near Finavon, where the vehicle was blocking the road.

They were called to the scene at 9.45am on Friday, as Storm Eunice wreaked havoc with local transport.

A traffic map showed long tailbacks on the trunk road linking Forfar and Brechin for several hours.

The southbound lane had reopened by 12.30pm, but Traffic Scotland still warned of delays lasting around 20 minutes.

The road was fully cleared with both lanes running by 1.20pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to the A90 near Finavon following reports of a jack knifed lorry at 9.45am.

“The lorry is blocking the A90 southbound towards Forfar.”

UPDATE❗️ ⌚️11:55#A90 Finavon Remains blocked S/B at Finavon due to an ongoing RTC⚠️#TakeCare when travelling in the area and #DrivetoConditions pic.twitter.com/G0XUlHScb6 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 18, 2022