Vandals cause £4,000 of damage at Arbroath football ground

Vandals have caused about £4,000 of damage at an Arbroath football ground.

Advertising boards at Ogilvy Park – home to Arbroath Vics – were ripped off the fence surrounding the pitch and destroyed over the weekend.

Club secretary Neil Hardie has told The Courier the damage will cost the junior side thousands of pounds to repair.

Arbroath Vics played at home on Saturday, winning 4-0 against Forfar United.

Neil believes the damage must have been done between fans leaving the ground and the club physio discovering it on Sunday morning.

Neil said: “There was some other vandalism in the town too, with the windows of vans smashed.

“It’s irritating. It’s around 20 boards that have been destroyed so you’re talking about £4,000.

“We’re coming to the end of the season so would be contacting advertisers to see if they want to renew.

“If they do, it means the majority of the money will just be used to repair the boards.”

Neil says the incident has been reported to police.

He added: “You don’t know what’s going through the vandals’ minds.

“Realistically, if they do catch them, which is probably unlikely, they or their parents should be made to pay for the damage.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police received report of vandalism at Ogilvy Park on Kirkton Road in Arbroath which happened between 6pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”