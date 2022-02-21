Vandals cause £4,000 of damage at Arbroath football ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Vandals cause £4,000 of damage at Arbroath football ground

By Alasdair Clark
February 21 2022, 11.03am Updated: February 21 2022, 1.16pm
Advertising boards were destroyed at the ground.
Advertising boards were destroyed at the ground.

Vandals have caused about £4,000 of damage at an Arbroath football ground.

Advertising boards at Ogilvy Park – home to Arbroath Vics – were ripped off the fence surrounding the pitch and destroyed over the weekend.

Club secretary Neil Hardie has told The Courier the damage will cost the junior side thousands of pounds to repair.

Arbroath Vics played at home on Saturday, winning 4-0 against Forfar United.

Vandalism at Arbroath Vics' ground at Ogilvy Park
The damage was discovered on Sunday morning.

Neil believes the damage must have been done between fans leaving the ground and the club physio discovering it on Sunday morning.

Neil said: “There was some other vandalism in the town too, with the windows of vans smashed.

“It’s irritating. It’s around 20 boards that have been destroyed so you’re talking about £4,000.

“We’re coming to the end of the season so would be contacting advertisers to see if they want to renew.

Club secretary Neil Hardie thinks it will cost £4,000 to repair the damage.

“If they do, it means the majority of the money will just be used to repair the boards.”

Neil says the incident has been reported to police.

He added: “You don’t know what’s going through the vandals’ minds.

“Realistically, if they do catch them, which is probably unlikely, they or their parents should be made to pay for the damage.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police received report of vandalism at Ogilvy Park on Kirkton Road in Arbroath which happened between 6pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Possible sale of Arbroath Men’s Shed base leaves group fearing for long-term future

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier