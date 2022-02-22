WATCH: Amazing Angus birthday girl Cathy high-kicks her way to 106

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WATCH: Amazing Angus birthday girl Cathy high-kicks her way to 106

By Graham Brown
February 22 2022, 5.34pm Updated: February 23 2022, 9.21am

Astonishing Angus centenarian Catherine Smith has waltzed her way into her 107th year.

The remarkable lady was the toast of Dorward House in her home town of Montrose as she celebrated her 106th birthday on Tuesday.

But a cup of tea was the strongest tipple for former tango queen Cathy, who can still show fellow residents a thing or two when it comes to fancy steps and fitness.

Cathy Smith
Montrose 106-year-old Cathy Smith. PIc: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

The mother-of-five has never smoked or drunk alcohol.

And instead she has enjoyed a lifelong love of dancing and the gym.

Seven cards from The Queen

Cathy’s vim and vigour saw her pumping iron at the town’s sports centre right up until the pandemic struck.

As she opened her seventh congratulatory card from The Queen, Cathy said she couldn’t pin down the secret to her longevity.

But perhaps the occasional fish supper and a passion for ballroom dancing have helped play a part.

Cathy Smith with Jenny Campbell and Lavine McMaster of Dorward House in Montrose.
Cathy Smith with Jenny Campbell and Lavine McMaster of Dorward House in Montrose.

She retains a twinkle in her eye and has a smile which can light up a room.

“I really don’t know how I’ve managed to reach 106,” said Cathy.

“I like to do my exercises and my children are all in their 80s so maybe it’s just something about the family.

“And I loved my ballroom dancing – I won prizes when I was younger.

“The tango was my favourite.”

She added: “I’ve also been a glamorous gran when I went to Butlin’s with a friend.”

Cathy Smith
Dance fan Cathy keeps fit with her high-kicks. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

She was born Catherine Young in the village of Ferryden across the mouth of Montrose Basin from the Angus town.

After being schooled at Ferryden Primary and Montrose Academy, Cathy got work in the local mills at the age of 14.

Cathy Smith
Dance-loving Cathy in her younger day.

She married her late husband Andrew when she was 18 and is a great-gran to 13, as well as a great-great gran.

“I honestly have no idea how many great-great grandchildren I have – I’ve lost count!” she said.

“My daughter still comes in and does my hair, and I like to wear my jewellery and look nice,” she added.

Charity volunteer

Cathy volunteered in Montrose’s Oxfam shop for around 30 years until she was in her 90s.

And right up to the pandemic she was a regular at Montrose Sports Centre where she would use the treadmill and some light weights.

When she turned 105 last year, Cathy admitted the coronavirus situation had been “hellish”.

But she has enjoyed getting out and about again in the street of Montrose she knows so well.

Cathy Smith Montrose
106-year-old Cathy Smith. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

And Dorward House’s Cycling Without Age scheme had helped renew her love of bikes.

In 2019, the care home became the first Angus participants in the international project which uses trishaws to take the elderly out into their communities.

“It was lovely, I really enjoyed it,” said Cathy.

Angus centenarian
Cathy Smith was a Butlin’s glamorous gran.

Dorward House depute manager Lavine McMaster said: “Cathy is a huge character – she is just amazing.

“She made an immediate impression when she arrived here in June.

“Especially when she took the exercise class one day!

“She is a lovely lady and it is a pleasure to see her celebrate her 106th birthday.”

Cathy Smith Montrose
Cathy Smith with one of her 106th birthday cards. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Life in 1916

Born into wartime Britain, baby Catherine arrived shortly after the last British troops were evacuated from Gallipoli following the bloody Constantinople campaign of the First World War.

George V was almost six years into his reign.

And it was a year which would see Robert Baden-Powell publish the handbook which led to the founding of the modern day Cub Scouts.

The 1916 Summer Olympics planned for Berlin were cancelled.

Cathy shared her birth year with P W Botha, the 9th president of South Africa, as well as former UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Canadian actor Glenn Ford.

But UK life expectancy around the time was only in the early 50s.

