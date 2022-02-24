Rocketing construction costs kill off redevelopment of Gables in Forfar after project bill rises by more than £2million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rocketing construction costs kill off redevelopment of Gables in Forfar after project bill rises by more than £2million

By Graham Brown
February 24 2022, 6.52pm
Plans to redevelop The Gables have been dropped. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Multi-million pound plans to redevelop a Forfar home for adults with learning disabilities have been dropped in a shock move.

The Gables on Arbroath Road was to be the subject of a £3.5 million supported housing transformation scheme.

But care chiefs say it is no longer viable.

Rocketing construction costs have taken the estimate for the scheme to £5.7m.

The Gables
The Gables is around 40 years old. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Caledonia Housing Association planned to build 21 new homes on the site of the former 19th century poorhouse.

The ground was transferred by Angus Council to the Perth charity in 2020.

It was done to help the association comply with Scottish Government grant conditions for the ambitious proposal.

But the pandemic delayed the project’s scheduled start date.

Unexpected decision

Angus Integration Joint Board decided to pull the plug on the project this week.

And a search for alternative accommodation for Gables residents is already underway.

The council-run home has operated for around 40 years.

In 2019, inspectors praised the quality of care there.

But the building is outdated and no longer fit for purpose.

The Gables
The Arbroath Road site was the location of Forfar’s 19th century poorhouse. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Assurance to residents

The IJB said keeping the Gables is not an option.

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership said: “The welfare of our residents is of paramount importance, as any decision we take will have the greatest impact on them.

“Now this decision has been taken, it is important that we move swiftly to provide them with certainty and the best possible solution for all concerned.

“They will all remain at the centre of any plans going forward.

“We will have full regards for their needs and views and ensure clear and consistent communication and engagement with them.”

Top level meeting

The death knell was sounded when council officials met with the Scottish Government last month to discuss the cost of the project.

The partners declared it unviable due to major cost increases.

AHSCP said the Care Inspectorate has been informed.

An options appraisal to identify suitable alternative accommodation for residents is being undertaken.

AHSCP said that given the close ties residents have with one another, there is a preference for the right premises to be found for them to be together in the Forfar area.

They also hope to retain the existing staff team in any new home.

