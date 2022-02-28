Angus mum Stacie’s Old Firm fundraiser to thank Tayside Children’s Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus mum Stacie’s Old Firm fundraiser to thank Tayside Children’s Hospital

By Graham Brown
February 28 2022, 12.39pm Updated: February 28 2022, 2.47pm
Stacie Yeats and three-year-old son Remi. Pic: Paul Reid.
A young Angus mum has been blown away by the response to her bid to help the “angels” of Tayside Children’s Hospital.

Stacie Yeats is planning an Angus Old Firm football match this summer as a thank-you for the care her young son, Remi, receives from staff at the Ninewells facility.

The three-year-old has suffered poor health since he was born, and was diagnosed with epilepsy.

It’s led to numerous visits to the Ninewells ward, often emergency situations when Remi has taken unwell.

Stacie Yeats
But Stacie says staff there have given amazing care to Remi, and support to her.

And the 28-year-old was stunned when Rangers FC sent her 20 full football kits for the summer fundraiser.

Remi’s health challenges

“Remi was born prematurely and was on breathing support for a wee while in the hospital,” said Stacie.

“He doesn’t eat and is on a special supplement drink, as well as quite a lot of medication.

“Remi was then diagnosed with epilepsy. It followed a seizure, which was very upsetting at the time, but again the staff were unbelievable.

Arbroath fundraiser
“No matter how poorly Remi is or how worried I am the staff at Tayside Children’s Hospital are absolute angels.

“He recognises so many of them and it makes such a difference to him – and to me.

“We are always so well looked after and supported.

“I feel like I need to give something back.”

Stacie’s fundraiser

“I don’t have a clue about football,” said Stacie, who is Remi’s full-time carer and also has a six-year-old son, Theo.

“So initially I spoke to my friend, John, and he suggested a Celtic v Rangers match.

“We put up a post on Facebook looking for players who were interested in playing.

“We were blown away with the response we got and now we have to pick a squad out of all who asked to play.

“And we wrote to Rangers FC who sent us 20 full kits for the match.

“I couldn’t believe they did that and they said we could keep them so we might even be able to raise more money through them.

Stacie Yeats
“Both teams have been sponsored already, Celtic by Arbroath Harp Youth Development and Rangers by After-Glow windows.”

McDonald Park in Arbroath will host the game on Saturday July 23.

“As well as the main game my plan is to have a mini-game for the children along with a fun day.

“We’ve very kindly had a bouncy castle donated for the day by M&A Castles.

Stacie added: “Since the game has had so much interest, I’ve since organised a mediumship night in April.

“The tickets fort that sold out quickly.

Myself and a few family members have been doing cash raffles on Facebook and the money were making already is fantastic.”

