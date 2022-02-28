Angus mum Stacie’s Old Firm fundraiser to thank Tayside Children’s Hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young Angus mum has been blown away by the response to her bid to help the “angels” of Tayside Children’s Hospital.

Stacie Yeats is planning an Angus Old Firm football match this summer as a thank-you for the care her young son, Remi, receives from staff at the Ninewells facility.

The three-year-old has suffered poor health since he was born, and was diagnosed with epilepsy.

It’s led to numerous visits to the Ninewells ward, often emergency situations when Remi has taken unwell.

But Stacie says staff there have given amazing care to Remi, and support to her.

And the 28-year-old was stunned when Rangers FC sent her 20 full football kits for the summer fundraiser.

Remi’s health challenges

“Remi was born prematurely and was on breathing support for a wee while in the hospital,” said Stacie.

“He doesn’t eat and is on a special supplement drink, as well as quite a lot of medication.

“Remi was then diagnosed with epilepsy. It followed a seizure, which was very upsetting at the time, but again the staff were unbelievable.

“No matter how poorly Remi is or how worried I am the staff at Tayside Children’s Hospital are absolute angels.

“He recognises so many of them and it makes such a difference to him – and to me.

“We are always so well looked after and supported.

“I feel like I need to give something back.”

Stacie’s fundraiser

“I don’t have a clue about football,” said Stacie, who is Remi’s full-time carer and also has a six-year-old son, Theo.

“So initially I spoke to my friend, John, and he suggested a Celtic v Rangers match.

“We put up a post on Facebook looking for players who were interested in playing.

“We were blown away with the response we got and now we have to pick a squad out of all who asked to play.

“And we wrote to Rangers FC who sent us 20 full kits for the match.

“I couldn’t believe they did that and they said we could keep them so we might even be able to raise more money through them.

“Both teams have been sponsored already, Celtic by Arbroath Harp Youth Development and Rangers by After-Glow windows.”

McDonald Park in Arbroath will host the game on Saturday July 23.

“As well as the main game my plan is to have a mini-game for the children along with a fun day.

“We’ve very kindly had a bouncy castle donated for the day by M&A Castles.

Stacie added: “Since the game has had so much interest, I’ve since organised a mediumship night in April.

“The tickets fort that sold out quickly.

“Myself and a few family members have been doing cash raffles on Facebook and the money were making already is fantastic.”