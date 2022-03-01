In full: List of Angus Council charges set to rise next year including swimming lessons and weddings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People across Angus are going to have to pay more to use a range of council services in the coming months.

The local authority has revealed its proposed fees and charges for 2022/23 across areas like social care, burials, weddings and sport and leisure.

It comes after The Courier revealed similar lists of charges set to rise in Perthshire and Dundee.

But some fees – such as for parking – will remain free for the year ahead.

Here, we detail some of the most important changes in Angus – if approved by councillors at a budget meeting on Thursday – which will be effective come April.

Key council charges set to rise in 2022/23

Waste management

Special uplift of a minimum of three bulky household items: £28.90 (up from £28.10).

(up from £28.10). Special uplift of each additional item thereafter: £8.80 (up from £8.50).

(up from £8.50). The annual green waste bin charge remains the same at £30.

Bereavement services

Coffins and caskets:

Coffin – over 17 years old: £728.80 (up from £711).

(up from £711). Coffin – over 17 years from outwith Angus: £1,456 (up from £1420.40).

(up from £1420.40). A coffin for a stillborn child remains free .

. Scattering of ashes: £59.40 (up from £57.90).

(up from £57.90). Cremation casket for those 17 years and under remains free.

Interment fees:

Cremation casket – interment at 4ft: £232.70 (up from £227).

(up from £227). Double cremation casket – interment over four feet: £465.40 (up from £454).

(up from £454). Double cremation casket – interment in coffin lair over 4ft: £943.70 (up from £920.60).

(up from £920.60). Cremation casket – interment at 4ft outwith Angus: £464.60 (up from £453.20).

(up from £453.20). Double cremation casket – interment at 4ft outwith Angus: £930.70 (up from £908).

(up from £908). Cremation casket – interment in coffin lair over 4ft outwith Angus: £943.70 (up from £920.60).

(up from £920.60). Double cremation casket – interment in coffin lair over 4ft outwith Angus: £1,887.30 (up from £1,841.20).

Sale of lairs:

Coffin lair: £678.10 (up from 661.50).

(up from 661.50). Coffin lair (from outwith Angus): £1356 (up from £1322.90).

(up from £1322.90). Cremated remains only: £385.80 per lair (up from £376.30).

per lair (up from £376.30). Cremated remains only (from outwith Angus): £771.40 per lair (up from £752.50).

per lair (up from £752.50). Issue of lair registry certificate: £57.70 (up from £56.20).

Erection of memorials:

Monumental registration fee: £173 (up from £168.70).

(up from £168.70). Erection of memorial, marker, plaque, vase etc: £68.40 (up from £66.70).

(up from £66.70). Replacement memorials: £68.40 (up from £66.70).

(up from £66.70). Foundation & inspection fee: £224.70 (up from £219.20).

Event hire

Fairground/circus/commercial events:

Administration fee: £69.10 (up from £67.40).

(up from £67.40). Operational days: £97.20 per day (up from £94.80).

(up from £94.80). Non-operational days: £48.60 per day (up from £47.40).

Park lets:

Administration fee: £69.10 (up from £67.40).

(up from £67.40). Daily hire fee for events where anticipated numbers attending are higher than 100: £112.40 (up from £109.60).

Fisheries:

Fishing permits day ticket: £7.90 (up from £7.68) and £3.90 for a concession (up from £3.82).

Weddings and civil ceremonies

Registrar to conduct a civil marriage ceremony, civil partnership registration or private citizenship ceremony:

Within normal hours at an approved place: £224 (up from £217).

(up from £217). On a Saturday: £224 (up from £217).

(up from £217). On a Sunday: £305 (up from £296).

(up from £296). On a public holiday: £386 (up from £375).

Other:

Accommodation fee for ceremony rooms within the registration offices on

occasions where numbers exceed 10: £65 (up from £63).

Naming ceremonies/renewal of marriage vows:

Within normal hours (under 10 people) at Forfar Registration Office: £67 (up from £65).

(up from £65). Within normal hours (over 10 people) at Forfar Registration Office: £130 (up from £126).

(up from £126). Outwith normal office hours including Saturday at Forfar Registration Office or agreed venue: £285 (up from £277).

(up from £277). On a Sunday at Forfar Registration Office or agreed venue: £364 (up from £353).

(up from £353). On a public holiday at Forfar Registration Office or agreed venue: £441 (up from £428).

Care and support services

Community support:

Community/day care meal (lunchtime): £3.86 per meal (up from £3.75).

(up from £3.75). Community meal in the evening remains the same at £3 per meal .

. Telecare remains the same at £1 a week per premises.

per premises. Community alarm: £5.35 per contract (up from £5.20).

Residential care:

Mainstream care (e.g. older people) at Kinloch, Beech Hill, and Seaton Grove: £677 a week (up from £658).

(up from £658). Learning disability care at The Gables: £677 a week (up from £658).

(up from £658). High dependency unit at Kinloch, Beech Hill, Seaton Grove: £1,157 a week (up from £1,124).

(up from £1,124). Step down/intermediate care provision will continue to be free to service users for up to six weeks.

Personal care costs:

Support and care hour (1:1 support): £27 per hour (up from £26.24).

(up from £26.24). Older people daycare (on site, five hours, group support): £63.76 per session (up from £61.96).

(up from £61.96). Older people daycare (outreach, 1:1 support): £27 per hour (up from £26.24).

(up from £26.24). Resource centre (disabilities, group support e.g. 1:6): £5.92 per hour (up from £5.76).

(up from £5.76). Resource centre (disabilities, close support e.g. 1:3): £11.88 per hour (up from £11.56).

(up from £11.56). Resource centre (disabilities, 1:1 support): £35.68 per hour (up from £34.68).

(up from £34.68). Resource centre (disabilities, 2:1 support): £71.36 per hour (up from £69.36).

(up from £69.36). Resource centre (disabilities, outreach, 1:1 support): £27 per hour (up from £26.24).

(up from £26.24). Personal care (1:1 support): £21.60 per hour (up from £20.04).

Leisure facilities

Activity charges:

Guided walks (up to 2 hours): standard ticket increased from £5 to £6 and concession increased from £3 to £4 .

and concession increased from £3 to . Meet the artist/author/enthusiast/expert (1-2 hours): standard ticket increased from £5 to £6 and concession increased from £3 to £4.

Swimming:

One-to-one lessons with bACTIVE: £12 per half hour (up from £10).

(up from £10). Pool private hire/gala (including two lifeguards): £110 per hour (up from £100).

Facility hire:

Kitchen (commercial hire): £100 per day (up from £50).

(up from £50). Kitchen (community hire): £50 per day (up from £25).

(up from £25). Bar: £120 per day (up from £115).

(up from £115). First aid admin charge: £20 per day (up from £16).

(up from £16). Head mics: £20 per day or £100 per week (up from £16 and £80 respectively).

Library charges

Library administration charge for non-return of items: £13 (up from £10).

Dog kennels

Daily charge: £10.80 (up from £10.50).

What else is going up?

Costs for some services including caravan rentals in holiday parks, certain landlords’ fees for leasing accommodation, and additional disability support will rise.

What won’t be changing?

A series of charges are being frozen for the year ahead.

These include:

Parking

Sport and leisure memberships

memberships School holiday and fun programme

Hire of many facilities including community halls and football pitches

and Some pest control charges

Councillors meet on Thursday to set their spending priorities for the coming year, where fees and charges will be agreed.