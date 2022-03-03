Car torched in Brechin firebug attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Car torched in Brechin firebug attack

By Alasdair Clark
March 3 2022, 10.44am Updated: March 3 2022, 11.23am
The car was torched in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Brechin
The car was torched in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Brechin.

A car has been torched in a deliberate fire in Brechin.

Police have launched a probe into the attack on a blue VW Polo in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The car was parked in Dall’s Lane in the Angus town when it was set alight at around 2:45am on March 1.

CCTV shows someone the fire, causing extensive damage to the Polo, as well as a second car parked beside it.

Police have appealed for help to trace a man seen setting the fire in Brechin.

He is described as wearing a grey hooded top and light-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a fireraising incident in Dall’s Lane, Brechin, which took place about 2.45am on Tuesday March 1.

Public appeal

“A blue VW Polo parked in the street was deliberately set on fire causing extensive damage, and also causing damage to another car parked beside it.

“CCTV has been viewed which showed an individual starting the fire.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0252 of  March 1.”

Cost of living crisis: Community shops driving effort to slash cost of weekly essentials

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier