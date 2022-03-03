Car torched in Brechin firebug attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car has been torched in a deliberate fire in Brechin.

Police have launched a probe into the attack on a blue VW Polo in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The car was parked in Dall’s Lane in the Angus town when it was set alight at around 2:45am on March 1.

CCTV shows someone the fire, causing extensive damage to the Polo, as well as a second car parked beside it.

Police have appealed for help to trace a man seen setting the fire in Brechin.

He is described as wearing a grey hooded top and light-coloured tracksuit bottoms.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a fireraising incident in Dall’s Lane, Brechin, which took place about 2.45am on Tuesday March 1.

Public appeal

“A blue VW Polo parked in the street was deliberately set on fire causing extensive damage, and also causing damage to another car parked beside it.

“CCTV has been viewed which showed an individual starting the fire.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0252 of March 1.”