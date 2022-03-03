Angus residents face 2.95% council tax rise as councillors set out spending plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus residents face 2.95% council tax rise as councillors set out spending plans

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 3 2022, 6.07pm Updated: March 4 2022, 8.52am
Angus Council's finance convener Mark Salmond has set out next year's budget plans.
Angus Council's finance convener Mark Salmond has set out next year's budget plans.

Residents in Angus are facing a 2.95% rise in their council tax bills next year after councillors approved their budget.

Members voted to impose the hike for 2022/23 during a heated meeting on Thursday.

It means a rise of £35.60 a year for those in band D properties from April.

The SNP group on the council had proposed a rise of 3%, but this was opposed by 17 votes to 10 by the independent/Conservative/Lib Dem administration.

Councillor Mark Salmond, the finance convener, insists locals are still paying low rates compared with other areas.

‘Good news in Angus’ – finance convener

He said: “The good news in Angus is that, due to the prudent management of our budget in recent years, citizens will continue to enjoy for 2022/23 one of the lowest council taxes rates in Scotland.

“We must always remember that Angus council taxpayers are paying less than all their neighbours in Dundee, Aberdeenshire and Perth and Kinross, and last year paid the second-lowest council tax in mainland Scotland.

“Our ambition is to remain as the second-lowest in mainland Scotland.”

The move comes despite drastic warnings from the council’s own head of finance of “large rises” in council tax in the years ahead if the situation does not improve.

Mr Salmond added: “I accept that nobody likes to pay more for services, but it is to ensure this council has the ability to deliver the vital services we all use daily.”

Angus Council reveals where money will be spent

The budget includes a promise of £11 million for roads maintenance in the country as the council bids to tackle potholes.

Mr Salmond said: “Angus roads and pavement users have made it loud and clear they wish this council to invest more in maintenance – namely potholes.

“This came out of the budget consultation and the petition submitted to this council. This administration is committed to [having] improved roads.

Arbroath potholes petition
The council plans to invest in pothole repairs.

“In Angus, we have 1,130 miles of roads linking our coastline to our glens. This network, which links our communities, is essential for everyday life for our businesses and for our residents.”

Meanwhile £50m is being set aside to build a new secondary school in Monifieth – described as “Angus Council’s largest-ever capital investment”.

Mr Salmond also announced that £530,000 is being set aside for three community projects:

£176m capital plan

Councillors have also approved a capital plan worth £176m for the next five years.

New spending includes:

  •  £300,000 upgrades to secondary school toilets in Arbroath, Montrose and Kirriemuir.
  •  £250,000 for schools’ information and communication equipment.
  • £200,000 for cyber security zero trust architecture.
  • £120,000 for IT network infrastructure renewal programme.
  • £300,000 for parks infrastructure repairs and renewals.
  • £1.191m for the Arbroath – A Place for Everyone project.

Councillors have also voted to keep off-street car parking free for another year, along with public toilets.

Mr Salmond added: “As we recover from Covid-19 we must do all we can to help our economy recover with the beneficial effect this will have on jobs and living standards.

“Therefore, we intend to keep car parking free until at least the spring of 2023. We shall fund this out of reserves.

“The Angus high streets are still in Covid recovery mode and we are committed to free parking in Angus.”

However, a range of other fees and charges will rise next year.

In full: List of Angus Council charges set to rise next year including swimming lessons and weddings

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]