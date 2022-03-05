£100 million Angus hotel and golf resort masterplan teed up for planning approval

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An updated masterplan for a £100 million five-star Angus hotel and golf resort is going before councillors with a green-light recommendation.

And the businessman behind the long-held vision says the spectacular “best-in-class” development is ready to go.

It is hoped the first guests could arrive at The Angus in 2024.

The Shank of Omachie project beside the successful Forbes of Kingennie resort is one of Scotland’s biggest hospitality investments in recent years.

It is forecast to bring a £40 million pound annual boost to the local economy when complete.

And bring more than 300 full and part-time jobs.

Businessman Mike Forbes said: “The Angus will be the first five-star hotel in the Dundee and Angus region and a truly iconic resort for locals to be proud of for generations to come.

His hopes are pinned on councillors continuing to back the ambitious project.

“We hope to secure a positive outcome to allow us to begin work on this transformational development,” he said.

The development

The ambition proposal first emerged in 2010.

Angus councillors granted the project planning permission in principle in 2019.

It centres on 300 acres of land above the long-established Forbes of Kingennie resort.

The redesign means The Angus now has:

175 guest rooms

Rooftop sky bar

1,900 sq m spa and leisure facility

Signature Darren Clarke golf course, clubhouse and golf academy with driving range

A total of 160 houses and 10 luxury lodges are included in the plan.

Angus planning officials are recommending conditional approval for the project.

Development standards committee councillors meet on Tuesday morning to consider the bid.

Work could begin within months

Work on the golf course will start this summer if the updated masterplan is approved.

Mr Forbes said: “We have been working closely with the council to meet all the planning requirements and hope to secure a positive outcome to allow us to begin work on this transformational development so it can be delivered by Morrison Construction.”

The full development is expected to generate more than 300 full and part-time jobs.

And it will bring 130 full-time posts and 285 additional employment positions during construction and development.

The Forbes family has appointed an experienced project team of handpicked partners including 3D Reid architects, Ryden, Morrison Construction, Balgair, Manson Architects, Team Niblick (golf course design) and CPC (project management) to oversee the development.

Award-winning Leveraged & Equity Global Capital S.A. (L&EGC), led by CEO Chris Bardouleau, is the financing partner for The Angus.

L&EGC and its UK advisory division, Credit Risk Mitigation, have secured Invictus Risk Solutions LLP and its broking partner to create a portfolio of insurances through Lloyds of London and the London corporate market that will underpin investment in The Angus during construction and beyond.

Official approval recommendation

Updated designs were lodged with Angus Council in November 2021.

There have been just six local letters of objection to the project.

Planning officials say: “Council has previously approved the principle of this development recognising the significant economic benefits it can deliver for the area.

“This application seeks approval for all ‘whole site’ matters, but also for specific details of the hotel and leisure elements fundamental to delivering the economic benefits sought.

“The overall masterplan is broadly similar to the masterplan approved by committee in 2014.

“The hotel will be a substantial building and will be prominent when viewed in the local landscape, but that was recognised when planning permission in principle was granted.

“Approval of this application would represent a significant step in realising the economic potential of this proposal.”