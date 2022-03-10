Watches and jewellery worth thousands stolen in Angus housebreaking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Watches and jewellery worth thousands were stolen during an Angus housebreaking.

Officers investigating the theft have launched a public appeal for information as they attempt to track down the missing items.

They say the theft took place sometime between 8.05pm and 8.25pm at an address on Park Road in Letham, Angus, on February 25.

Items with a four-figure value were taken during the theft, including a Chrono Diamond watch which retails at more than £500.

Other watches stolen include a Mathis Montalban, a Sekonda, a Breil, a Reichenback and a 1970s Seiko automatic featuring a black strap.

A silver Ortak kilt pin, which retails for £140, was also taken alongside a titanium wedding ring, a gold ring and a St Christopher pendant and chain with personalised inscription

Police Scotland says they would like to trace a man in connection with the housebreaking as they launched a public appeal for information.

Man wanted in connection with Angus housebreaking

A spokesperson said: “Officers would like to trace a man described as about 6ft, slim build, who was wearing a longer than waist-length jacket and combat style trousers.

“If you have any information that could assist, particularly if you have been offered any items similar to those listed for sale recently, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1472 of February 26.”