Watches and jewellery worth thousands stolen in Angus housebreaking

By Alasdair Clark
March 10 2022, 3.24pm Updated: March 10 2022, 6.39pm
Three of the watches which were stolen

Watches and jewellery worth thousands were stolen during an Angus housebreaking.

Officers investigating the theft have launched a public appeal for information as they attempt to track down the missing items.

They say the theft took place sometime between 8.05pm and 8.25pm at an address on Park Road in Letham, Angus, on February 25.

Items with a four-figure value were taken during the theft, including a Chrono Diamond watch which retails at more than £500.

Other watches stolen include a Mathis Montalban, a Sekonda, a Breil, a Reichenback  and a 1970s Seiko automatic featuring a black strap.

A kilt pin with a retail value of £140 was also taken.

A titanium wedding ring, a gold ring and a St Christopher pendant and chain with personalised inscription

Police Scotland says they would like to trace a man in connection with the housebreaking as they launched a public appeal for information.

Man wanted in connection with Angus housebreaking

A spokesperson said: “Officers would like to trace a man described as about 6ft, slim build, who was wearing a longer than waist-length jacket and combat style trousers.

“If you have any information that could assist, particularly if you have been offered any items similar to those listed for sale recently, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1472 of February 26.”

