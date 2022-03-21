Lamborghini star Mitchell adds Euro campaign to 2022 endurance schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Lamborghini star Mitchell adds Euro campaign to 2022 endurance schedule

By Graham Brown
March 21 2022, 4.42pm Updated: March 21 2022, 4.56pm
Sandy Mitchell will race the #77 Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo in Europe. Supplied by McMedia.
Sandy Mitchell will race the #77 Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo in Europe. Supplied by McMedia.

Euro action beckons for Sandy Mitchell in what’s shaping up to be a busy 2022 for the Angus endurance ace.

The Forfar 22-year-old is making a return to the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Championship this season, contesting the ultra-competitive Gold Cup class.

Lamborghini factory driver Mitchell will contest the ultra-competitive Gold category in a Barwell Motorsport-prepared Huracan Evo GT3.

Lamborghini Huracan
The #77 Lamborghini Huracan prepared by Barwell Motorsport. Supplied by McMedia.

The five-round championship visits Europe’s iconic circuits.

Bid to regain British GT crown

And he will dovetail the GTWCE series assault with a bid to win the British GT Championship for a second time.

“It’s fantastic to be back racing at some of the leading circuits in Europe,” said Mitchell.

He will partner Englishman Alex MacDowall and Swiss racer Adrian Amstutz in the #77 Huracan Evo GT3.

And Mitchell will be reunited with former BTCC ace Rob Collard — who partnered the young Scot to their British GT title two years ago — when the English veteran stands in for Amstutz at the Imola season opener.

Sandy Mitchell
Sandy Mitchell. Pic: McMedia

“GTWCE is the championship in which I started my Lamborghini Junior career, so it has special memories for me,” said the former Dundee High School pupil.

“Racing in Europe is a different demand to competing in the UK.

“But both are at the very highest level of GT racing and it’s great that I’m extending my 2022 racing programme with Lamborghini and Barwell.”

He’s personally backed by Huntly-based Black Bull Scotch Whisky.

And he’s already tasted transatlantic action this year in the gruelling Daytona 24 Hours. 

Exciting grids

“The British GT and GT World Challenge Europe championships have probably two of the strongest Pro-Am grids you’ll see in Europe this year,” said Mitchell.

“I’m looking forward to competing with Adrian and Alex.

“I’ve not raced in the same car with them before, but I’ve worked in the same team on a number of occasions over multiple years when they’ve been in the sister car at Barwell.

Sandy Mitchell

“They are two guys I know quite well and I think the three of us will get on well as a team.

“I think we all have good speed for our driver categorisations, so it should make it exciting.

“And teaming up again with Rob will be really good.”

New format

“We’re racing in the Gold Cup class, which is new for 2022,” he added.

“It comprises me as the Gold driver, plus a Silver driver and a Bronze driver. It’ll be really interesting and something a bit different.

“Barwell is running two cars in the class, so it should be exciting and something new for us all.

“Given the strength of our Lamborghini Evo and the experience of Barwell, I see no reason why we can’t be in the mix battling for the championship right from the start of the season.”

Sandy Mitchell in action at a previous Spa 24 Hours
Sandy Mitchell in action at a previous Spa 24 Hours. Supplied by McMedia.

The series gets underway with a three-hour race at Imola in Italy on April 3.

It is followed by the Paul Ricard 1000Km in the South of France on June 5.

The series’ blue riband event, the Spa 24Hrs at Belgium’s iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit on July 30-31.

Mitchell is already a two-time Spa 24 class winner.

And the season finishes with two three-hour races, at Hockenheim in Germany on September 4 before Barcelona on October 2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier