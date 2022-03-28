Gamekeeper’s generosity takes Kirriemuir girls’ Huntington’s fundraising past £20,000 mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gamekeeper’s generosity takes Kirriemuir girls’ Huntington’s fundraising past £20,000 mark

By Graham Brown
March 28 2022, 5.20pm
Claire Dyce, Gill Ferguson, Mike Paton, Dianne Scott and Susan Dyce (front) with Pearsie estate helpers Eilidh and Murren Smith, fundraiser Jennifer Paton, Nathan Charles of the Scottish Huntington's Association and Cameron Smith. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Claire Dyce, Gill Ferguson, Mike Paton, Dianne Scott and Susan Dyce (front) with Pearsie estate helpers Eilidh and Murren Smith, fundraiser Jennifer Paton, Nathan Charles of the Scottish Huntington's Association and Cameron Smith. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

An Angus gamekeeper has fired five Kirriemuir pals’ fundraising past the £20,000 mark in a remarkable community response to their effort for Huntington’s.

Last August, Gill Ferguson, Dianne Scott, Jennifer Paton and mum and daughter Susan and Claire Dyce tackled the Three Peaks Challenge in a marathon mountain weekend across Wales, England and Scotland.

They hoped to raise a couple of grand to help support those affected by the degenerative brain condition.

Jennifer’s husband, Mike, was diagnosed with Huntington’s in 2014.

Magnificent local support

But the mountain event quickly climbed well into five figures.

And a £3,000 donation to the girls from local man Jamie Smith has now taken them beyond the magical £20k barrier.

Jamie is the head keeper at Pearsie estate, just north of Kirriemuir.

Jennifer said: “Jamie just took it upon himself to fundraise.

“He organised a brilliant Christmas raffle and got support from a lot of the guns who shoot at Pearsie.

Huntington's fundraising
Claire Dyce, Gill Ferguson, Jennifer Paton, Dianne Scott, and Susan Dyce with Nathan Charles of the Scottish Huntington’s Association. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“In all he raised just short of £6,000.

“And he wanted the money to be split between the Scottish Huntington’s Association and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

“It’s just brilliant what he has done for us.”

Pearsie is terrain Jennifer and Dianne know well since they have been beaters on shoots there for many years.

“It’s a lovely estate and there is nothing like a day out beating on the hills. I’ve done it for more years than I care to remember,” said Jennifer.

Jamie’s donation has capped the remarkable support for SHA which the Three Peaks event brought in.

The annual challenge involves almost 25 miles of trekking, an ascent of more than 10,000 feet and 462 miles of driving in between Britain’s three highest mountains.

The Kirrie girls experienced tough conditions during a non-stop weekend assault on Snowdon, Scafell and Ben Nevis.

Three Peaks Challenge
Claire Dyce, Gill Ferguson, Jennifer Paton, Dianne Scott and Susan Dyce celebrate their Three Peaks success. Pic: Paul Reid.

But they were joined by around a dozen family and friends at Fort William for the final climb up Ben Nevis and small champagne celebration at the top of the 4,412 peak.

Jennifer added: “Our own fundraising page was closed down in February, but we were so amazed by what it raised.

“We thought when we started this idea we could maybe get £2,000, but people have just been so amazing in supporting it.

“Jamie’s fundraising was completely his own idea but it means that £20,000 has gone to SHA from Kirriemuir and that is amazing.”

Association’s work

There is no known cure for Huntington’s. It is often considered a ‘forgotten disease’ and SHA works to raise awareness and support families affected by it.

The neurological condition currently affects around 1 in 5,000 people in Scotland.

An estimated 4,000 – 6,000 others, including young people, are at risk of inheriting it from their parents.

Mike worked in the offshore industry before he was diagnosed.

He tragically lost both his mother and sister to the hereditary condition.

