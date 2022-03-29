S3 pupils at Monifieth and Brechin high schools return to home working due to staff absences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
S3 pupils at Monifieth and Brechin high schools return to home working due to staff absences

By Matteo Bell
March 29 2022, 10.34am Updated: March 29 2022, 1.37pm
Brechin High School
Brechin High School

S3 pupils at Monifieth and Brechin high schools are set to return to home working this week due to staff absence.

Youngsters will have to take part in lessons remotely on Wednesday and Thursday due to “high levels” of teachers taking time off.

Angus Council has not confirmed whether the issue is Covid-related – but it comes as absences linked to the virus have been rising in the county in recent months.

A statement from Angus Council said: “On Wednesday March 30 and Thursday March 31, S3 children at Brechin High School will need to stay at home and engage in remote learning.

“All other children should attend school as normal. S3 children can attend school as normal on Friday April 1.

“We’re sorry to have to do this but due to high levels of continued staff absence we’ll not have the capacity to cover all lessons safely on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Your child’s teachers will be in touch with info regarding remote learning. Work will be added to Google Classroom.

“Please contact the school if you have any queries about your child’s remote learning arrangements. Thank you for your patience.”

A similar message was also sent to the parents of children at Monifieth High School.

Union reps call for more teachers

Just days ago, union reps called on councils to hire more teachers after it was found that staffing shortages had led to classes being taught in dinner halls and year groups being sent home.

David Baxter, EIS union rep for Dundee, said: “It’s clear there are not enough supply teachers in the system – there should be enough supply teachers to cover staff absences and pick up the slack.

David Baxter.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve seen kids being taught lessons in dining halls – it was happening before the pandemic.”

Between March 14 and March 20, a total of 376 teachers were absent from schools across Tayside and Fife.

Covid has also taken its toll on pupil numbers, with nearly 400 youngsters missing classes in Angus last Tuesday due to self-isolation.

