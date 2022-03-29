Lady Whistledown: Standards Commission hearing over Angus Twitter troll councillor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Twitter troll Tory councillor Derek Wann faces a Standards Commission inquiry into his conduct.

The Angus figure was caught in a social media scandal last year when he was unmasked as being behind the (Lady Whistledown) AngusFreeofSNP account.

And he will now be the subject of a Standards Commission hearing in June.

But it will not take place until six weeks after he hopes to be re-elected in Angus.

Anonymous abuse

Mr Wann based the vindictive anonymous profile on the nom-de-plume of a character from hit TV series Bridgerton.

It targeted national and local political rivals, local figures and mocked Dundee’s tragic drugs death record.

And former General Election candidate Mr Wann even hid behind the account to attack Douglas Ross’s leadership at least year’s Scottish Parliament election.

The profile was branded “misogynistic and transphobic” by critics.

The furore led to the 49-year-old standing down as Angus Council’s education convener.

But there was anger he was allowed to remain part of the area’s Independent/Tory administration.

And he was subsequently cleared by party bosses to stand again.

He is seeking re-election to the Arbroath East and Lunan ward.

June hearing

It has now emerged the Arbroath businessman will be subject to a formal Standards Commission hearing on June 15.

Scottish local elections take place on May 5.

So it means he faces the prospect of landing in hot water within weeks of a new council being elected.

The Standards Commission for Scotland website has listed the hearing date.

The venue is yet to be confirmed.

And the details of the complaint have not been disclosed.

But we understand the hearing has resulted from a complaint made by Carnoustie Independent councillor Brian Boyd.

Mr Boyd described Angus as the “laughing stock of Scottish democracy” after the Lady Whistledown scandal broke.

He had been targeted on Twitter by Mr Wann through the anonymous profile.

In 2019, Mr Boyd was censured by the Standards Commission after signing a petition which referred to a local church minister as a “homophobic reverend”.

The Lady Whistledown account posted a Tweet saying: “Who does Cllr Boyd think he is? He harps on about others being not fit for office.”

Mr Wann tagged council leader and close administration ally David Fairweather in the post.

Report to Commissioner

Mr Boyd said: “I would not wish to make any comment on the hearing which has been set for June.

“However, my view on Mr Wann’s conduct over this whole situation is a matter of record.

“I made my feelings clear when this all emerged and I took it up with the Ethical Standards Commissioner.

“I felt I had no option but to write to the Commissioner at that time.”

Mr Wann was contacted for comment but did not respond.

Commission’s role

The Standards Commission for Scotland encourages high ethical standards in public life. Its role includes the promotion and enforcement of the councillors’ code of conduct.

The commission adjudicates on alleged breaches of the code.

A range sanctions are available to the Commission if a breach is found. Those include censure or suspension.