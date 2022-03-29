Lady Whistledown: Standards Commission hearing over Angus Twitter troll councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Angus & The Mearns

Lady Whistledown: Standards Commission hearing over Angus Twitter troll councillor

By Graham Brown
March 29 2022, 2.02pm Updated: March 29 2022, 3.16pm
Derek Wann faces a Standards Commission hearing in June.
Derek Wann faces a Standards Commission hearing in June.

Twitter troll Tory councillor Derek Wann faces a Standards Commission inquiry into his conduct.

The Angus figure was caught in a social media scandal last year when he was unmasked as being behind the (Lady Whistledown) AngusFreeofSNP account.

And he will now be the subject of a Standards Commission hearing in June.

But it will not take place until six weeks after he hopes to be re-elected in Angus.

Anonymous abuse

Mr Wann based the vindictive anonymous profile on the nom-de-plume of a character from hit TV series Bridgerton.

It targeted national and local political rivals, local figures and mocked Dundee’s tragic drugs death record.

And former General Election candidate Mr Wann even hid behind the account to attack Douglas Ross’s leadership at least year’s Scottish Parliament election.

Lady Whistledown
One of the posts from the Twitter troll account.

The profile was branded “misogynistic and transphobic” by critics.

The furore led to the 49-year-old standing down as Angus Council’s education convener.

But there was anger he was allowed to remain part of the area’s Independent/Tory administration.

And he was subsequently cleared by party bosses to stand again.

He is seeking re-election to the Arbroath East and Lunan ward.

June hearing

It has now emerged the Arbroath businessman will be subject to a formal Standards Commission hearing on June 15.

Scottish local elections take place on May 5.

So it means he faces the prospect of landing in hot water within weeks of a new council being elected.

The Standards Commission for Scotland website has listed the hearing date.

The venue is yet to be confirmed.

And the details of the complaint have not been disclosed.

But we understand the hearing has resulted from a complaint made by Carnoustie Independent councillor Brian Boyd.

Mr Boyd described Angus as the “laughing stock of Scottish democracy” after the Lady Whistledown scandal broke.

Councillor Brian Boyd.
Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd.

He had been targeted on Twitter by Mr Wann through the anonymous profile.

In 2019, Mr Boyd was censured by the Standards Commission after signing a petition which referred to a local church minister as a “homophobic reverend”.

The Lady Whistledown account posted a Tweet saying: “Who does Cllr Boyd think he is? He harps on about others being not fit for office.”

Brian Boyd
Derek Wann targeted fellow councillor Brian Boyd through the anonymous troll account.

Mr Wann tagged council leader and close administration ally David Fairweather in the post.

Report to Commissioner

Mr Boyd said: “I would not wish to make any comment on the hearing which has been set for June.

“However, my view on Mr Wann’s conduct over this whole situation is a matter of record.

“I made my feelings clear when this all emerged and I took it up with the Ethical Standards Commissioner.

“I felt I had no option but to write to the Commissioner at that time.”

Mr Wann was contacted for comment but did not respond.

Commission’s role

The Standards Commission for Scotland encourages high ethical standards in public life. Its role includes the promotion and enforcement of the councillors’ code of conduct.

The commission adjudicates on alleged breaches of the code.

A range sanctions are available to the Commission if a breach is found. Those include censure or suspension.

