Arbroath Rotary Queen’s Green Canopy project takes root at Keptie Pond

By Graham Brown
March 29 2022, 5.05pm Updated: March 29 2022, 5.41pm
Rotary president John Rawlings and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers with Shay McGivney and Finlay Tough (Arbroath Academy) and Kimberley Wann and Rachael Borland (Arbroath High). Pic: Steve Brown/ DCT Media.
Arbroath Rotary Club aims to lead the way in creating a living legacy of the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The Angus club has planted a circle of trees as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

People across the country are being encouraged to plant trees as part of the platinum celebration.

Keptie Pond
The Queen’s Green Canopy project has been sited at Keptie Pond. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Rotary emblem

But Arbroath Rotarians have gone a step further by designing their local tribute around the international organisation’s emblem.

And they hope it will inspire other Rotary clubs to take up the colourful concept.

The tree planting took place on Tuesday at Keptie Pond.

Rotarian Ian Lamb said: “The circle is Arbroath Rotary’s contribution to the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

“It comprises four Japanese Crab Apple and four pink Cherry Blossom.

Keptie Pond
Keptie Friends chairman Scott Shortridge with Lee Marrett and Kris Morris of D&A College. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“They will display alternate white and pink blossom round the circle in spring.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better location than Keptie Pond – it is one of the most beautiful and popular locations in the town.

“Later in the year we hope to involve all the primary schools in planting a pattern of gold and purple crocuses in the circle.

Queen's Green Canopy
The project is part of the Queen’s platinum anniversary programme. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“They will represent Rotary and the Purple4Polio campaign promoted globally by Rotary.

“We hope by involving the schools and others this will give the community some ownership of the circle.

“And it’s hoped we might see other Rotary clubs, not just in Angus but across the UK planting their own tree circle.”

Lord Lieutenant’s praise

Angus Lord Lieutenant Mrs Pat Sawers led the community effort to plant the trees.

Rotarians were joined by Scott Shortridge, chair of the Keptie Friends environmental group and Abi Mawhirt and John King, senior staff at nearby D&A College.

Arbroath High
Arbroath High School Captains Rachael Borland and Kimberley Wann. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Arbroath High School captains Kimberley Wann and Rachael Borland, as well as Arbroath Academy captains Shay McGivney and Finlay Tough also dug in on the event.

Mrs Sawers said: “Rotary is a global network where people unite and take action to create lasting change.

Keptie Pond
Arbroath Academy Captains Shay McGivney and Finlay Tough at the planting event. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“The key words for me are unite and take action.

“It’s wonderful to see these trees being planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

“They will look wonderful when encircled by crocuses and I look forward to coming back to Keptie Pond for many years when they mature.”

Rotary president John Rawlings added: “It is great to have so many here for the tree planting.

“It was Ian’s concept to get the circle together in the first place so without his hard work it wouldn’t have been possible.”

