Angus curling club’s 150th anniversary delivers support for the sport’s next generation

A new generation of curlers is to benefit from 150 years of success for one of the oldest clubs in Angus.

Last month Evenie Water Curling Club marked the milestone with a bonspiel at Forfar Indoor Sports.

Rinks from across the county took part in the sesquicentennial invitational.

They celebrated the history of the club founded in the village for Friockheim, near Arbroath.

And now Evenie Water has poured £2,000 into supporting the continuing growth of the roaring game.

Development fund

Forfar Young Curlers and the Scottish Curling Trust were each presented with £1,000 by club officials.

The money came from events around the anniversary, including the bonspiel and celebration dinner.

And part of it was the proceeds from a book produced for the 150th year.

In addition, a development fund for young and new curlers is to be set up.

Club president Alan Arnot and Evenie Water patron Evan Bruce Gardyne presented the cheques at Forfar ice rink.

Family link

Mr Bruce Gardyne is the sixth generation of his family to be associated with Evenie Water.

Tom Bruce-Gardyne of Middleton was one of the club’s founding members.

And it was on the ponds of his Middleton estate that the first stones were thrown.

Club vice-president Sandy Stewart produced the anniversary book.

Mr Stewart dug through the extensive Evenie Water archives to uncover the early records of its formation.

The club takes its name from a local burn now known as the Vinney.

And Evenie Water’s story includes helping introduce curling to part of Norway in the late 19th century.

A connection between the Carnegie family from Arbroath and Scandinavian friends led to the formation of the Elverhae club near Oslo in 1881.

Through its history, Evenie Water has had its home at Dundee, Letham Grange and Forfar indoor rinks.

But it has stuck to tradition and staged outdoor bonspiels near Friockheim when winter conditions allow.

In the modern era, its ranks include a world champion.

Young farmer Angus Dowell was part of Scotland’s World Junior Championship-winning rink in Copenhagen in 2016.

And in February, his father, John was part of a Forfar team which retained its Scottish men’s senior title.

Beijing bounce

That triumph came just hours after Angus curling was gripped by the Beijing Winter Olympics gold medal-winning performance of Eve Muirhead’s Team GB women.

Forfar’s Hailey Duff was the lead in that rink.

Last weekend, 25-year-old Hailey was finally welcomed back to the rink where she first played the sport.

It followed a whirlwind spell for Team Muirhead following the Olympic victory over Japan.

Local clubs and those involved in running the sport hope the Beijing success will bring new players into the sport.