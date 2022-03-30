Angus curling club’s 150th anniversary delivers support for the sport’s next generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Angus curling club’s 150th anniversary delivers support for the sport’s next generation

By Graham Brown
March 30 2022, 1.08pm Updated: March 30 2022, 2.16pm
Marianne Jenkins and Ian Taylor (Forfar Young Curlers), Evenie Water patron Evan Bruce Gardyne, Kay Gibb (Scottish Curling Trust) and Evenie Water president Alan Arnot.
A new generation of curlers is to benefit from 150 years of success for one of the oldest clubs in Angus.

Last month Evenie Water Curling Club marked the milestone with a bonspiel at Forfar Indoor Sports.

Rinks from across the county took part in the sesquicentennial invitational.

They celebrated the history of the club founded in the village for Friockheim, near Arbroath.

And now Evenie Water has poured £2,000 into supporting the continuing growth of the roaring game.

Evenie Water curling club
Evenie Water members and guests at the Forfar rink presentation.

Development fund

Forfar Young Curlers and the Scottish Curling Trust were each presented with £1,000 by club officials.

The money came from events around the anniversary, including the bonspiel and celebration dinner.

And part of it was the proceeds from a book produced for the 150th year.

In addition, a development fund for young and new curlers is to be set up.

Club president Alan Arnot and Evenie Water patron Evan Bruce Gardyne presented the cheques at Forfar ice rink.

Family link

Mr Bruce Gardyne is the sixth generation of his family to be associated with Evenie Water.

Tom Bruce-Gardyne of Middleton was one of the club’s founding members.

And it was on the ponds of his Middleton estate that the first stones were thrown.

Club vice-president Sandy Stewart produced the anniversary book.

Mr Stewart dug through the extensive Evenie Water archives to uncover the early records of its formation.

Evenie Water curling club
A 150th anniversary book was produced to mark the Evenie Water milestone.

The club takes its name from a local burn now known as the Vinney.

And Evenie Water’s story includes helping introduce curling to part of Norway in the late 19th century.

A connection between the Carnegie family from Arbroath and Scandinavian friends led to the formation of the Elverhae club near Oslo in 1881.

Through its history, Evenie Water has had its home at Dundee, Letham Grange and Forfar indoor rinks.

But it has stuck to tradition and staged outdoor bonspiels near Friockheim when winter conditions allow.

Curling
Evenie Water Curling Club president Alan Arnot and members at the 150th anniversary bonspiel. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

In the modern era, its ranks include a world champion.

Young farmer Angus Dowell was part of Scotland’s World Junior Championship-winning rink in Copenhagen in 2016.

And in February, his father, John was part of a Forfar team which retained its Scottish men’s senior title.

Beijing bounce

That triumph came just hours after Angus curling was gripped by the Beijing Winter Olympics gold medal-winning performance of Eve Muirhead’s Team GB women.

Forfar’s Hailey Duff was the lead in that rink.

Last weekend, 25-year-old Hailey was finally welcomed back to the rink where she first played the sport.

It followed a whirlwind spell for Team Muirhead following the Olympic victory over Japan.

Local clubs and those involved in running the sport hope the Beijing success will bring new players into the sport.

