Angus residents offered free bus travel during part of Easter holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus residents offered free bus travel during part of Easter holidays

By Emma Duncan
April 1 2022, 5.58pm
People will be able to use Angus buses free of charge,.
People will be able to use Angus buses free of charge,.

Angus residents are being given free bus travel during the second week of the Easter holidays.

From Saturday April 9 to Monday April 18, locals will be able to hop on local bus services without having to pay.

Angus Council is using funding from the Scottish Government’s winter wellbeing fund to pay for the initiative, which is being run in partnership with Stagecoach and other providers.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult to qualify.

Support for Angus families at Easter

An Angus Council statement said: “Child poverty continues to impact the lives of many families across Angus, undermining the health, wellbeing and educational attainment of the children who experience it.

“The cost of living crisis, including the rise in fuel costs, is putting huge pressures on families, this includes travel costs.

“By removing that cost it means more people, families and children can afford to travel.

“Bus travel allows residents and families to connect with each other as well as get involved in activities in their local area.

The initiative will also support local businesses, boost retail, leisure and tourism and the Angus economy

“Being able to access activities and facilities is important for our mental and physical health.

“The initiative will also support local businesses, boost retail, leisure and tourism and the Angus economy with more people exploring parts of Angus.”

Meanwhile, Angus Council says a range of free activities are being offered to families during the Easter holidays through its Holiday Food and Fun programme.

Activities on offer include swimming, footgolf, football, rugby, activity packs and access to Murton Farm.

Martin Lewis: Latest advice as energy price cap hike comes into force

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier