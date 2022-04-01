Angus residents offered free bus travel during part of Easter holidays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus residents are being given free bus travel during the second week of the Easter holidays.

From Saturday April 9 to Monday April 18, locals will be able to hop on local bus services without having to pay.

Angus Council is using funding from the Scottish Government’s winter wellbeing fund to pay for the initiative, which is being run in partnership with Stagecoach and other providers.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult to qualify.

Support for Angus families at Easter

An Angus Council statement said: “Child poverty continues to impact the lives of many families across Angus, undermining the health, wellbeing and educational attainment of the children who experience it.

“The cost of living crisis, including the rise in fuel costs, is putting huge pressures on families, this includes travel costs.

“By removing that cost it means more people, families and children can afford to travel.

“Bus travel allows residents and families to connect with each other as well as get involved in activities in their local area.

“Being able to access activities and facilities is important for our mental and physical health.

“The initiative will also support local businesses, boost retail, leisure and tourism and the Angus economy with more people exploring parts of Angus.”

Meanwhile, Angus Council says a range of free activities are being offered to families during the Easter holidays through its Holiday Food and Fun programme.

Activities on offer include swimming, footgolf, football, rugby, activity packs and access to Murton Farm.