Six of the best: These cracking Kirriemuir Photography Club shots took the honours in the annual end-of-season competition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here are the stunning images which captured the honours in Kirriemuir Photography Club’s annual competition.

Print of the Year: Mountain Echoes by Alan Edwards.

Digital Image of the Year: Crested Tit by Alan Edwards.

Print category second place: The Conversation by Brian Forsyth.

Print category third place: The Enchanted Forest by Alan Edwards.

Digital category second place: Smoke on the Water by Duncan Wood.

Digital category third place: Wren with a Wasp by Malcolm McBeath.

Pitlochry photographer and competition judge David Hay had a tough job selecting the winners.

He was impressed by the skills on show and the large volume of entries for the competition.

The club was formed in 2015. It boasts a healthy membership and has a broad range of age, gender and ability.

There is also plenty encouragement for members to improve their skills.

The club meets regularly from September to April in Northmuir Hall, Kirriemuir.

More details about membership and events are available on the club website.