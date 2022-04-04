Six of the best: These cracking Kirriemuir Photography Club shots took the honours in the annual end-of-season competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Six of the best: These cracking Kirriemuir Photography Club shots took the honours in the annual end-of-season competition

By Graham Brown
April 4 2022, 12.02pm Updated: April 4 2022, 12.46pm
Crested Tit by Alan Edwards was the Digital Image of the Year winner.
Here are the stunning images which captured the honours in Kirriemuir Photography Club’s annual competition.

Print of the Year: Mountain Echoes by Alan Edwards.

Mountain Echoes by Alan Edwards.
Digital Image of the Year: Crested Tit by Alan Edwards.

Crested Tit by Alan Edwards.
Print category second place: The Conversation by Brian Forsyth.

The Conversation by Brian Forsyth
Print category third place: The Enchanted Forest by Alan Edwards.

Enchanted Forest
Digital category second place: Smoke on the Water by Duncan Wood.

Kirriemuir photography club
Digital category third place: Wren with a Wasp by Malcolm McBeath.

Wren
Pitlochry photographer and competition judge David Hay had a tough job selecting the winners.

He was impressed by the skills on show and the large volume of entries for the competition.

The club was formed in 2015. It boasts a healthy membership and has a broad range of age, gender and ability.

There is also plenty encouragement for members to improve their skills.

The club meets regularly from September to April in Northmuir Hall, Kirriemuir.

More details about membership and events are available on the club website.

