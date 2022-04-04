Damage limitation drive salvages Imola points in Euro opener for Angus endurance star Mitchell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Angus & The Mearns

Damage limitation drive salvages Imola points in Euro opener for Angus endurance star Mitchell

By Graham Brown
April 4 2022, 1.51pm
Sandy Mitchell in action at Imola. Supplied by McMedia.
Sandy Mitchell in action at Imola. Supplied by McMedia.

Angus ace Sandy Mitchell was forced into a damage limitation exercise in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Championship season opener at Imola.

But the 22-year-old produced a fightback drive in his Lamborghini Huracan to bag valuable points at the famous Italian circuit.

And Mitchell says they could be vital at the business end of what is already shaping up to be an ultra-competitive season.

Sandy Mitchell
Sandy Mitchell ready to start his Imola stint. Pic: McMedia.

Early drama

The Forfar driver looked on as team-mate Rob Collard was pitched into the gravel by a rival less than 40 minutes after the green flag dropped.

BTCC veteran Collard – who Mitchell won the British GT Championship with in 2020 – made a cracking start from the back of the grid to leap from 13th to sixth in the gold class.

Mechanical problems in qualifying left the Barwell Motorsport-prepared No. 77 car at the tail of the 52-car field for the start.

“Qualifying was tricky for us,” Mitchell admitted.

“But Rob delivered a fantastic first stint in the race.”

However, that ended when a rival Mercedes – subsequently given a drive-through penalty for the contact – spun Collard deep into the gravel.

“That split second essentially wrecked our race,” Mitchell.

“After that it was a case of damage limitation.”

Blistering pace

The car was eight laps down when it rejoined in the hands of Alex MacDowall, before Mitchell took over for the final hour.

And he reeled off a series of fastest laps for the team to salvage something from the weekend.

Sandy Mitchell
Mitchell is a Lamborghini factory driver. Pic: McMedia.

“It’s frustrating because we knew we had a quick car this weekend,” said the young Lamborghini factory driver.

“But it was important we got the car back on-track.

“And to battle back to finish ninth in class means we have scored a couple of championship points.

“They could be crucial at the end of the season.

On to France for next round

“I felt sorry for Rob because he was putting together a terrific first stint.

“We were confident of at least a top five finish, but the early impact put an end to that.

“The Barwell guys did a fantastic job getting the car back on-track, and our pitstops were quick and seamless.

“I know we’ll be right back on the pace at the next round at Paul Ricard in June.”

Before that, Mitchell returns to action for the opening round of the British GT Championship on Easter Monday at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

