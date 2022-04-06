‘We’re bowled over’: J M Barrie sketch comes home to Peter Pan author’s Kirrie cricket pavilion 92 years on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A special piece of J M Barrie history has returned to the Kirriemuir pavilion the cricket-mad Peter Pan creator gifted to his home town more than 90 years ago.

And it will be enjoyed by visitors to the camera obscura attraction when it finally re-opens this weekend after a two-year Covid closedown.

The item is a sketch J M Barrie presented to one of his lifelong Angus pals on a day of Kirrie celebration in June 1930.

It began with Barrie receiving the unique honour of the Freedom of Kirriemuir.

In return, the playwright gifted the pavilion on The Hill as a thank you to his home burgh.

And thousands flocked to see a cricket match on the square where Barrie’s love of cricket began.

Donated to Kirriemuir Regeneration Group

Now, after passing down through a local family, the artwork has been gifted to the volunteer Kirriemuir Regeneration Group.

KRG have run the attraction since the pavilion housing the camera obscura – one of just three in Scotland – faced closure in 2015.

And local historian Dave Orr says it’s an honour to have carried out the final wish of his friend Bruce Lowson in seeing the sketch return to the pavilion.

It depicts a bemused J M Barrie looking down as his wicket is taken.

“It was drawn by an artist called Herman G Herkomer who was a member of Barrie’s cricket team, the Allahakbarries,” said Dave.

“I don’t know exactly when it was done, but he presented it to Barrie and I think it would have been something he treasured.

“Then, on the day of the pavilion opening, Barrie presented it to James Lowson.

“He was the founder of a Kirriemuir garage firm and a great friend of Barrie.

“And he was also known as the demon bowler of Angus.”

A 1930 photo hanging in the pavilion shows Lowson in his trademark ‘doolichter’ bonnet with the local cricket team.

Passed through generations of Lowson family

David said: “The Lowson family tell me this sketch had pride of place in his office.

“And it was handed down through three generations until my friend, Bruce Lowson, died in March 2020.

“He wanted the sketch to return to the pavilion.

“But of course we couldn’t present it properly because of Covid.

“I was quite honoured to be responsible for it and to make sure it came back here.

“And it’s also something of a full circle for me.

“I was curator here for three years in the 1960s.

“I took on the job as a teenager so I have many happy memories of this place.”

Irena Krasinska-Lobban of KRG said: “We are totally bowled over and very excited to receive this wonderful sketch.

“And we are absolutely delighted to be back after two years.

“The group has remained strong during the pandemic.

“So we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors back again.”

The pavilion and camera obscura is open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11am to 4pm until mid-October.