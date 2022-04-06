‘We’re bowled over’: J M Barrie sketch comes home to Peter Pan author’s Kirrie cricket pavilion 92 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘We’re bowled over’: J M Barrie sketch comes home to Peter Pan author’s Kirrie cricket pavilion 92 years on

By Graham Brown
April 6 2022, 10.42am Updated: April 6 2022, 12.29pm
Town historian Dave Orr with the Barrie sketch which has been gifted to Kirriemuir Regeneration Group. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Town historian Dave Orr with the Barrie sketch which has been gifted to Kirriemuir Regeneration Group. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

A special piece of J M Barrie history has returned to the Kirriemuir pavilion the cricket-mad Peter Pan creator gifted to his home town more than 90 years ago.

And it will be enjoyed by visitors to the camera obscura attraction when it finally re-opens this weekend after a two-year Covid closedown.

The item is a sketch J M Barrie presented to one of his lifelong Angus pals on a day of Kirrie celebration in June 1930.

J M Barrie
KRG treasurer Irena Krasinska-Lobban and secretary Elaine Findlay with Dave Orr and the sketch of J M Barrie. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

It began with Barrie receiving the unique honour of the Freedom of Kirriemuir.

In return, the playwright gifted the pavilion on The Hill as a thank you to his home burgh.

And thousands flocked to see a cricket match on the square where Barrie’s love of cricket began.

Donated to Kirriemuir Regeneration Group

Now, after passing down through a local family, the artwork has been gifted to the volunteer Kirriemuir Regeneration Group.

KRG have run the attraction since the pavilion housing the camera obscura – one of just three in Scotland – faced closure in 2015.

And local historian Dave Orr says it’s an honour to have carried out the final wish of his friend Bruce Lowson in seeing the sketch return to the pavilion.

It depicts a bemused J M Barrie looking down as his wicket is taken.

J M Barrie
The pencil drawing depicts J M Barrie scratching his head as his wicket is taken. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“It was drawn by an artist called Herman G Herkomer who was a member of Barrie’s cricket team, the Allahakbarries,” said Dave.

“I don’t know exactly when it was done, but he presented it to Barrie and I think it would have been something he treasured.

“Then, on the day of the pavilion opening, Barrie presented it to James Lowson.

“He was the founder of a Kirriemuir garage firm and a great friend of Barrie.

“And he was also known as the demon bowler of Angus.”

A 1930 photo hanging in the pavilion shows Lowson in his trademark ‘doolichter’ bonnet with the local cricket team.

Passed through generations of Lowson family

David said: “The Lowson family tell me this sketch had pride of place in his office.

“And it was handed down through three generations until my friend, Bruce Lowson, died in March 2020.

“He wanted the sketch to return to the pavilion.

“But of course we couldn’t present it properly because of Covid.

“I was quite honoured to be responsible for it and to make sure it came back here.

“And it’s also something of a full circle for me.

“I was curator here for three years in the 1960s.

“I took on the job as a teenager so I have many happy memories of this place.”

Irena Krasinska-Lobban of KRG said: “We are totally bowled over and very excited to receive this wonderful sketch.

“And we are absolutely delighted to be back after two years.

“The group has remained strong during the pandemic.

“So we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors back again.”

The pavilion and camera obscura is open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11am to 4pm until mid-October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier