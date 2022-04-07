Brechin group wants new Friends for Town House Museum season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin group wants new Friends for Town House Museum season

By Graham Brown
April 7 2022, 4.49pm
Angus Alive archivist and local history lead Craig Pearson at the museum. Pic: Paul Reid.
Angus Alive archivist and local history lead Craig Pearson at the museum. Pic: Paul Reid.

Friends of an Angus museum want to see their circle extended to secure the facility’s future.

Brechin Town House is welcoming visitors again after a two-year pandemic shutdown.

And it’s been welcomed by the community after there were fears Covid could lead to a permanent closure.

Brechin museum
Brechin Photographic Society president Norman McKenzie showing visitors some of the society’s work on display. Pic: Paul Reid.

Brechin and Kirrie were the last two Angus Alive museums to re-open after restrictions eased.

And now the Friends of Brechin Town House Museum (FoBTHM) are rallying in a bid to bring more people through the doors.

Committee call

But they need more willing hands to help the group thrive.

The museum is open from Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm.

FoBTHM have started a partnership with the council culture trust and members are giving guided tours of the museum this week.

Those will include an insight into some of the fascinating items in the museum’s ground floor gallery.

And a tour of the Brechin Photographic Society exhibition is being staged as part of the re-opening.

Brechin Town House
Rachel Benvie of FoBTHM showing Mark Scott and George McNish one of the displays this one including bagpipes played during the seige of Khartoum. Pic: Paul Reid

Plans for future events are also being developed.

They include an evening talk in early summer – the first since February 2020.

The Friends said: “This is a very exciting opportunity to rekindle the local community’s interest in their lovely town museum.

“Lockdown has encouraged everyone to think local and to explore what is on their doorstep.

Brechin Photographic Society
An image from Brechin Photographic Society’s exhibition at the Town House museum. Pic: Paul Reid.

“What we are trying to do is get a new Friends committee formed, so we are looking for at least another six or seven people to join us.

“We must try to help do what we can to maximise people’s enjoyment of the museum when it is open.

“And this is a great new opportunity to support all the cultural, heritage and tourist providers who now have the chance to open their doors again.”

Anyone interested in joining the Friends can visit their Facebook page, or drop in to the museum.

Rich heritage

The Town House is one of the cathedral city’s historic municipal buildings.

It was built around 1790.

In 2003 it opened as a museum.

Brechin’s artefacts had previously been on display in the Mechanics Institute and the town library.

The Friends group was formed at that time of the Town House opening.

And since then it has continued to run regular events at the museum, promoting local history and highlighting figures such as Brechin’s ‘father of radar’, Sir Robert Watson-Watt.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier