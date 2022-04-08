Watch moment Brechin dad found out he’d won an Audi worth nearly £100,000 and £30k cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Watch moment Brechin dad found out he’d won an Audi worth nearly £100,000 and £30k cash

By Graham Brown
April 8 2022, 4.05pm Updated: April 8 2022, 4.47pm

This was the moment an Angus dad-of-three had the surprise of a lifetime after scooping an Audi worth almost £100,000 and £30k in cash – for just £2.

Scott Mathieson bagged the Audi RS6 Avant through dream car and lifestyle competition company BOTB.

The 49-year-old was working from home when BOTB’s Christian Williams turned up to tell him he was this week’s winner of the new £98,280 Audi.

BOTB
Scott Mathieson from Brechin celebrates his spectacular win.

In tears almost immediately, Scott recognised Christian straight away.

“Really?” he asked. “I’ve never won anything in my life.”

Scott lives in Brechin with his wife Sarah and three daughters.

He works as an operations manager for Aberdeen City Council.

50th birthday

He said it was the ‘best day ever’ after playing BOTB for three years.

“I didn’t think this year could get any better,” explained Scott.

BOTB winner
Brechin dad Scott Mathieson celebrates his win with Christian Williams of BOTB.

“I’m becoming a grandad, I’m turning 50 and now I’ve won BOTB!”

The Audi Scott played for boasts a V8 twin-turbo engine and almost 600 horsepower.

It can sprint to 62mph in just 3.6 seconds.

Boot full of cash

But the stunned dad’s surprise wasn’t finished there.

When Scott lifted the tailgate of the stunning machine a briefcase stuffed with £30,000 in cash was waiting for him.

“It just gets better and better,” he laughed.

“This will definitely come in handy with our first granddaughter on the way.

“It’s a life-changing prize for us.

“I see people winning it every week and I think what a fantastic thing for them.

“And now it’s me.” he said.

Holidays and cash

BOTB hands over the keys to two stunning cars each week as well as the lifestyle prize.

Other recent winners have bagged a quad bike, a holiday to the Arctic and £15,000 in cash.

Christian said: “The Audi RS6 Avant is one of our most popular cars in the BOTB line-up.

“I’m so excited for Scott to get behind the wheel.

“He seems like a great guy and it was a pleasure to be the one to give him the good news.”

The company was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999.

Since then it has given away more than £47m worth of cars.

