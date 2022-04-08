Watch moment Brechin dad found out he’d won an Audi worth nearly £100,000 and £30k cash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This was the moment an Angus dad-of-three had the surprise of a lifetime after scooping an Audi worth almost £100,000 and £30k in cash – for just £2.

Scott Mathieson bagged the Audi RS6 Avant through dream car and lifestyle competition company BOTB.

The 49-year-old was working from home when BOTB’s Christian Williams turned up to tell him he was this week’s winner of the new £98,280 Audi.

In tears almost immediately, Scott recognised Christian straight away.

“Really?” he asked. “I’ve never won anything in my life.”

Scott lives in Brechin with his wife Sarah and three daughters.

He works as an operations manager for Aberdeen City Council.

50th birthday

He said it was the ‘best day ever’ after playing BOTB for three years.

“I didn’t think this year could get any better,” explained Scott.

“I’m becoming a grandad, I’m turning 50 and now I’ve won BOTB!”

The Audi Scott played for boasts a V8 twin-turbo engine and almost 600 horsepower.

It can sprint to 62mph in just 3.6 seconds.

Boot full of cash

But the stunned dad’s surprise wasn’t finished there.

When Scott lifted the tailgate of the stunning machine a briefcase stuffed with £30,000 in cash was waiting for him.

“It just gets better and better,” he laughed.

“This will definitely come in handy with our first granddaughter on the way.

“It’s a life-changing prize for us.

“I see people winning it every week and I think what a fantastic thing for them.

“And now it’s me.” he said.

Holidays and cash

BOTB hands over the keys to two stunning cars each week as well as the lifestyle prize.

Other recent winners have bagged a quad bike, a holiday to the Arctic and £15,000 in cash.

Christian said: “The Audi RS6 Avant is one of our most popular cars in the BOTB line-up.

“I’m so excited for Scott to get behind the wheel.

“He seems like a great guy and it was a pleasure to be the one to give him the good news.”

The company was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999.

Since then it has given away more than £47m worth of cars.