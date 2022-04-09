Police say missing Forfar man may have travelled to Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police say missing Forfar man may have travelled to Blackpool

By Neil Henderson
April 9 2022, 4.34pm
Missing Forfar man, Mark Godfrey.

Police in Tayside have called on the public to help trace a Forfar man missing since the early hours of Friday morning.

Mark Godfrey was last seen around 1am on Friday, April 8 in the Threewells Drive area of the town.

The 36-year-old is described as approx. 6ft tall, of slim build, with short dark hair and facial stubble.

Police say he was last seen wearing a light blue hoody, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and dirty trainers.

He is believed to be driving a red Ford Focus, reg SV07 UXK and is believed to be in the Blackpool area.

Family and friends of the man have also taken to social media in bid to find his whereabouts.

They added that his disappearance was out of character and that concern was growing for their loved one.

Officers searching for the missing man say enquiries are ongoing to trace him and they are urging anyone with information that could assist to get in touch.

A force spokesperson said: “If anyone has seen Mark or has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3996 of April 8, 2022.”

