Police say missing Forfar man may have travelled to Blackpool

Police in Tayside have called on the public to help trace a Forfar man missing since the early hours of Friday morning.

Mark Godfrey was last seen around 1am on Friday, April 8 in the Threewells Drive area of the town.

The 36-year-old is described as approx. 6ft tall, of slim build, with short dark hair and facial stubble.

Police say he was last seen wearing a light blue hoody, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and dirty trainers.

He is believed to be driving a red Ford Focus, reg SV07 UXK and is believed to be in the Blackpool area.

Family and friends of the man have also taken to social media in bid to find his whereabouts.

They added that his disappearance was out of character and that concern was growing for their loved one.

Officers searching for the missing man say enquiries are ongoing to trace him and they are urging anyone with information that could assist to get in touch.

A force spokesperson said: “If anyone has seen Mark or has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3996 of April 8, 2022.”