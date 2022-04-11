Mo-Live Montrose music festival back with a bang in May after two-year break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Montrose music festival is making a welcome return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Mo-Live was last held in 2019 and enjoyed huge support from music lovers across the region.

Now organisers are pulling out all the stops to ensure Mo-Live 22 surpasses fans’ expectations.

It is being held in the Angus town on the weekend of May 28/29.

And more than 20 venues across Montrose will be taking part.

They include pubs, hotels and local golf clubs.

Upwards of 50 bands

More than 50 bands – local and from further afield – will perform over Saturday and Sunday.

Organisers Stuart Thornton, Stewart Alves, Michael Knowles and Wayne Hall are coordinating the family-friendly music festival.

“We’re just so delighted we can hold this excellent festival once again,” said Stuart from the Black Abbot pub and Paniter’s restaurant.

“We’ve secured a huge variety of performers, from solo artists to ten-piece bands.

Music on offer will include covers, blues, soul and funk and rock’n’roll.

“There really is something for every taste and genre in music,” Stuart added.

Hospitality industry support

“It’s been a tough couple of years for the hospitality and entertainment industry,” he said.

“So we’re doing what we can to support those in this sector while providing a fantastic weekend for locals and visitors.

“It will just be so good to see people out and about enjoying themselves.

“Montrose has a great reputation for staging music events.

“We’re all really passionate about music and want to share that enthusiasm with the audiences.”

While there is no booking or tickets required for any of the performances, any funds raised from the gigs will benefit local charities.

Plans were well advanced for a festival in 2020 before pandemic restrictions put paid to them.

And preparations for this year’s event got underway before the end of last year.

More details are available on the Mo-live Facebook page.