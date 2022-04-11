Mo-Live Montrose music festival back with a bang in May after two-year break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Mo-Live Montrose music festival back with a bang in May after two-year break

By Graham Brown
April 11 2022, 5.05pm
Festival organisers Stewart Alves, Stuart Thornton and Michael Knowles are gearing up for a packed weekend of music in Montrose.
A popular Montrose music festival is making a welcome return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Mo-Live was last held in 2019 and enjoyed huge support from music lovers across the region.

Now organisers are pulling out all the stops to ensure Mo-Live 22 surpasses fans’ expectations.

It is being held in the Angus town on the weekend of May 28/29.

And more than 20 venues across Montrose will be taking part.

They include pubs, hotels and local golf clubs.

Upwards of 50 bands

More than 50 bands – local and from further afield – will perform over Saturday and Sunday.

Organisers Stuart Thornton, Stewart Alves, Michael Knowles and Wayne Hall are coordinating the family-friendly music festival.

“We’re just so delighted we can hold this excellent festival once again,” said Stuart from the Black Abbot pub and Paniter’s restaurant.

“We’ve secured a huge variety of performers, from solo artists to ten-piece bands.

Music on offer will include covers, blues, soul and funk and rock’n’roll.

“There really is something for every taste and genre in music,” Stuart added.

Hospitality industry support

“It’s been a tough couple of years for the hospitality and entertainment industry,” he said.

“So we’re doing what we can to support those in this sector while providing a fantastic weekend for locals and visitors.

“It will just be so good to see people out and about enjoying themselves.

“Montrose has a great reputation for staging music events.

“We’re all really passionate about music and want to share that enthusiasm with the audiences.”

While there is no booking or tickets required for any of the performances, any funds raised from the gigs will benefit local charities.

Plans were well advanced for a festival in 2020 before pandemic restrictions put paid to them.

And preparations for this year’s event got underway before the end of last year.

More details are available on the Mo-live Facebook page.

