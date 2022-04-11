Famous Arbroath stadium Gayfield to undergo upgrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Famous Arbroath stadium Gayfield to undergo upgrades

By Katy Scott and Lindsey Hamilton
April 11 2022, 9.12pm Updated: April 11 2022, 9.47pm
arbroath gayfield park stadium
Fans will be able to buy bricks from the demolished wall to support youth football. (Credit: Graham Black)

The famous Gayfield Park, home of Arbroath Football Club, is set to undergo building renovations.

On Monday the main front wall, club shop and turnstiles were all removed as work began on the entrance area.

The turnstiles – originally from Baileys of Salford – are believed to have been in place since Gayfield was renovated in 1925.

Supporters will have the chance to buy a piece of history, as one turnstile will be auctioned off at the Arbroath FC awards night this Saturday at the Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

The stadium’s front entrance will be revamped following a recent investment. (Credit: Graham Black)

Bricks from the demolition will also be available to purchase, with funds raised going towards the provision of football equipment for children in Arbroath.

A brand new entrance is set to be constructed at the historic Angus football site.

The new entrance will house a large Macron Club Shop and office space, with new turnstiles installed on each side.

arbroath fc
One of the turnstiles from 1925 will be up for auction.

Club officials say the new turnstiles will allow an “easier and faster” entrance into the ground.

New dedicated disabled entry points will also be introduced at Gayfield Park.

‘Gayfield Park will always be our home’

Club director Brian Cargill said this was a “very good news story” for the entire community of Arbroath.

Brian said: “We are working closely with the community trust as part of this amazing project.

“The sale of the bricks from the demolished wall will help to fund football and equipment for very many children in Arbroath, who may not manage otherwise to afford to take part.

arbroath gayfield stadium
Renovation work began at Gayfield Park on Monday.

“Bricks from Gayfield’s main exterior wall which was removed are available to supporters for a donation.

“The funds raised will also allow dozens of children who are passionate about football to get the necessities they need to play.”

Club chairman Mike Caird said: “We are committed to progressing not just on the pitch but off it as well.

“The upgrading works will provide our supporters with a new club shop, offices and turnstiles.”

A spokesperson said on the Arbroath FC website: “We hope we will welcome thousands of supporters into Gayfield for years to come.

Gayfield Park will always be our home, and we are working hard and investing to improve it and will continue to do so each season.

“We are all excited and our supporters who pass every day will get to see the progress being made in real time!”

Some fans have expressed sadness at the removal of the front wall, however others say the club has “big ideas for the community”.

Arbroath FC have stunned many fans across the UK with their swift progression up the Scottish Championship.

The Angus team are second in the league and four points behind Kilmarnock, who are currently sitting at the top of the table.

Arbroath managed to maintain the gap between the two teams following their win against Hamilton on Saturday.

If the Red Lichties keep up their successful streak, the team stand a chance of being promoted to the Scottish Premiership.

A victory over Queen of the South this weekend could set up a title decider against Kilmarnock on Friday April 22.

