Famous Arbroath stadium Gayfield to undergo upgrades

The famous Gayfield Park, home of Arbroath Football Club, is set to undergo building renovations.

On Monday the main front wall, club shop and turnstiles were all removed as work began on the entrance area.

The turnstiles – originally from Baileys of Salford – are believed to have been in place since Gayfield was renovated in 1925.

Supporters will have the chance to buy a piece of history, as one turnstile will be auctioned off at the Arbroath FC awards night this Saturday at the Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

Bricks from the demolition will also be available to purchase, with funds raised going towards the provision of football equipment for children in Arbroath.

A brand new entrance is set to be constructed at the historic Angus football site.

The new entrance will house a large Macron Club Shop and office space, with new turnstiles installed on each side.

Club officials say the new turnstiles will allow an “easier and faster” entrance into the ground.

New dedicated disabled entry points will also be introduced at Gayfield Park.

‘Gayfield Park will always be our home’

Club director Brian Cargill said this was a “very good news story” for the entire community of Arbroath.

Brian said: “We are working closely with the community trust as part of this amazing project.

“The sale of the bricks from the demolished wall will help to fund football and equipment for very many children in Arbroath, who may not manage otherwise to afford to take part.

“Bricks from Gayfield’s main exterior wall which was removed are available to supporters for a donation.

“The funds raised will also allow dozens of children who are passionate about football to get the necessities they need to play.”

Club chairman Mike Caird said: “We are committed to progressing not just on the pitch but off it as well.

“The upgrading works will provide our supporters with a new club shop, offices and turnstiles.”

We have some exciting news! pic.twitter.com/Lw3T2sNU9d — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 11, 2022

A spokesperson said on the Arbroath FC website: “We hope we will welcome thousands of supporters into Gayfield for years to come.

“Gayfield Park will always be our home, and we are working hard and investing to improve it and will continue to do so each season.

“We are all excited and our supporters who pass every day will get to see the progress being made in real time!”

Some fans have expressed sadness at the removal of the front wall, however others say the club has “big ideas for the community”.

Arbroath FC have stunned many fans across the UK with their swift progression up the Scottish Championship.

The only team in Scottish footy that I'm jealous of. Wee club at heart with big ideas for the community and the community buying into the vision. https://t.co/CU7hGpBr6V — ☀️SY☀️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@SirScottYoung) April 11, 2022

The Angus team are second in the league and four points behind Kilmarnock, who are currently sitting at the top of the table.

Arbroath managed to maintain the gap between the two teams following their win against Hamilton on Saturday.

If the Red Lichties keep up their successful streak, the team stand a chance of being promoted to the Scottish Premiership.

A victory over Queen of the South this weekend could set up a title decider against Kilmarnock on Friday April 22.