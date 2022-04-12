Tributes to Angus Conservative councillor Ron Sturrock who has died aged 70

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Tributes to Angus Conservative councillor Ron Sturrock who has died aged 70

By Graham Brown
April 12 2022, 5.39pm Updated: April 12 2022, 6.50pm
Councillor Ron Sturrock
Councillor Ron Sturrock

Tributes have been paid to Angus Conservative councillor Ron Sturrock following his death at the age of 70.

Mr Sturrock, who was the authority’s children and learning convener, was described as a “tremendous advocate” for his Montrose ward and the wider county.

He was due to step down from the council after deciding not to seek re-election in May.

Merchant Navy career

Ron grew up in Dundee and spent much of his working life in the Merchant Navy.

He rose to the rank of Captain.

In 2017 he was elected to the four-member Montrose and District ward on Angus Council.

Ron Sturrock
Ron Sturrock (right) with fellow Montrose councillors Tommy Stewart, Bill Duff and Mark Salmond and returning officer Richard Stiff at the 2017 Angus Council elections.

He was previously the council’s economic development spokesman.

Last year he took up the post of children and learning convener.

Other varies roles included representing the council on CoSLA Children and Young Person’s Board, Montrose golf links management committee, the Scottish Council on Deafness and Mars Training Ship Fund.

His previous maritime career saw him take a close interest in the fortunes of Montrose port.

Ron Sturrock
Councillor Ron Sturrock (right) at an awards ceremony with Walter Scott and Steve Wilson of Angus Council.

Ron had been battling illness following a cancer diagnosis around a year ago.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jean, and children James and Lisa.

Chief executive and fellow councillor’s tribute

Angus chief executive Margo Williamson said: “It was with great sadness that we learned of Ron’s passing on Friday.

“His contribution to Angus Council and the support he gave the people of Angus – his ward of Montrose and District in particular – does him great credit.

“While Ron’s focus never strayed from the priorities of the ward he served with distinction, he was also a tremendous advocate for the whole of Angus and worked hard to promote and develop the economic fortunes of our county.

“Most recently he stepped forward as convener for children and learning during one of the most challenging times in the history of Scottish education and demonstrated a typically steady hand.

“Despite his ill-health he has continued to be present at committees and council meetings to offer his considered input and advice.

“We will miss him and our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with his family at this very sad time.”

Montrose Independent councillor Mark Salmond said: “My thoughts at this time are also very much with Ron’s wife and family.

“I’m saddened that this tragedy has occurred so close to the time he was due to step down from the council and enjoy time with his family and grandchildren.

“We worked very closely together in the Angus Council cabinet and I always found Ron to be extremely diligent and hard-working.

“And throughout his illness he continued to carry out his many roles, including his convenership.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]