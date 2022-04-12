Tributes to Angus Conservative councillor Ron Sturrock who has died aged 70

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to Angus Conservative councillor Ron Sturrock following his death at the age of 70.

Mr Sturrock, who was the authority’s children and learning convener, was described as a “tremendous advocate” for his Montrose ward and the wider county.

He was due to step down from the council after deciding not to seek re-election in May.

Merchant Navy career

Ron grew up in Dundee and spent much of his working life in the Merchant Navy.

He rose to the rank of Captain.

In 2017 he was elected to the four-member Montrose and District ward on Angus Council.

He was previously the council’s economic development spokesman.

Last year he took up the post of children and learning convener.

Other varies roles included representing the council on CoSLA Children and Young Person’s Board, Montrose golf links management committee, the Scottish Council on Deafness and Mars Training Ship Fund.

His previous maritime career saw him take a close interest in the fortunes of Montrose port.

Ron had been battling illness following a cancer diagnosis around a year ago.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jean, and children James and Lisa.

Chief executive and fellow councillor’s tribute

Angus chief executive Margo Williamson said: “It was with great sadness that we learned of Ron’s passing on Friday.

“His contribution to Angus Council and the support he gave the people of Angus – his ward of Montrose and District in particular – does him great credit.

“While Ron’s focus never strayed from the priorities of the ward he served with distinction, he was also a tremendous advocate for the whole of Angus and worked hard to promote and develop the economic fortunes of our county.

“Most recently he stepped forward as convener for children and learning during one of the most challenging times in the history of Scottish education and demonstrated a typically steady hand.

“Despite his ill-health he has continued to be present at committees and council meetings to offer his considered input and advice.

“We will miss him and our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with his family at this very sad time.”

Montrose Independent councillor Mark Salmond said: “My thoughts at this time are also very much with Ron’s wife and family.

“I’m saddened that this tragedy has occurred so close to the time he was due to step down from the council and enjoy time with his family and grandchildren.

“We worked very closely together in the Angus Council cabinet and I always found Ron to be extremely diligent and hard-working.

“And throughout his illness he continued to carry out his many roles, including his convenership.”