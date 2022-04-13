Arbroath FC: Gayfield Park bricks sold already but club promises more for sale soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arbroath FC: Gayfield Park bricks sold already but club promises more for sale soon

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 13 2022, 4.32pm Updated: April 13 2022, 4.33pm
The demolition of the wall at Gayfield raised £1100 for the club in only two days.
The first phase of renovation work at Gayfield Park, home of Arbroath FC, has raised at least £1100 in the first two days.

Brickwork from the wall at the famous home of the club was available to fans for a donation after it was knocked down this week.

The club made the announcement on Monday evening and by Wednesday all the bricks were sold, raising money to go towards the provision of football equipment for children in Arbroath.

Kids football coaching to benefit

The club works hand-in-hand with Arbroath FC CommunityTrust to provide football coaching for hundreds of boys and girls in the Angus town.

The club however has said there will be another chance in the coming weeks for anyone disappointed to have missed out on the memorabilia.

A spokesperson said: “We have to announce, sadly, that for now we have sold out of all the bricks that were available.

The stadium’s front entrance will be revamped following a recent investment. (Credit: Graham Black)

“There is however another part of the old existing wall which is set to come down in a few weeks’ time, and again we shall have more bricks for sale.

“We will make sure we give supporters full notice of when they will be on sale.”

He said the area where the wall has come down needs to be all cleaned and all the skips and haulage machinery away for the team’s home game on Saturday against Queen of the South.

‘Overwhelmed’

The spokesman added: “We’d like to thank you to everyone who came down to buy a brick and leave a donation. We were overwhelmed by the response.

“On a very quick count we have surpassed £1100 which is a fantastic amount for the Arbroath FC Community Trust. We will bring you the official final tally soon.”

A spokesman for the community trust said: “This is incredible generosity from local people and of course Arbroath FC for organising this great fundraiser.

“The trust continues to provide services across and this funding will help to develop that further.”

On Monday the main front wall, club shop, and turnstiles were all removed as work began on the entrance area.

Demolition going ahead at Gayfield

The turnstiles – originally from Baileys of Salford – are believed to have been in place since Gayfield was renovated in 1925.

A brand new entrance is set to be constructed at the historic Angus football site.

The new entrance will house a large Macron Club Shop and office space, with new turnstiles installed on each side.

Catching Killie: Every Arbroath title possibility assessed ahead of Championship climax

