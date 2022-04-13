Arbroath FC: Gayfield Park bricks sold already but club promises more for sale soon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first phase of renovation work at Gayfield Park, home of Arbroath FC, has raised at least £1100 in the first two days.

Brickwork from the wall at the famous home of the club was available to fans for a donation after it was knocked down this week.

The club made the announcement on Monday evening and by Wednesday all the bricks were sold, raising money to go towards the provision of football equipment for children in Arbroath.

Kids football coaching to benefit

The club works hand-in-hand with Arbroath FC CommunityTrust to provide football coaching for hundreds of boys and girls in the Angus town.

The club however has said there will be another chance in the coming weeks for anyone disappointed to have missed out on the memorabilia.

A spokesperson said: “We have to announce, sadly, that for now we have sold out of all the bricks that were available.

“There is however another part of the old existing wall which is set to come down in a few weeks’ time, and again we shall have more bricks for sale.

“We will make sure we give supporters full notice of when they will be on sale.”

He said the area where the wall has come down needs to be all cleaned and all the skips and haulage machinery away for the team’s home game on Saturday against Queen of the South.

‘Overwhelmed’

The spokesman added: “We’d like to thank you to everyone who came down to buy a brick and leave a donation. We were overwhelmed by the response.

“On a very quick count we have surpassed £1100 which is a fantastic amount for the Arbroath FC Community Trust. We will bring you the official final tally soon.”

At end of Day 2, our current leading bid is £750 for one of our iconic W. H. Bailey Turnstiles. The highest bidder on Friday will be called on Saturday during the auction at our Awards Dinner. How it works explained here; https://t.co/YPSGfkqgPU pic.twitter.com/iauJ05UWoP — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 12, 2022

A spokesman for the community trust said: “This is incredible generosity from local people and of course Arbroath FC for organising this great fundraiser.

“The trust continues to provide services across and this funding will help to develop that further.”

On Monday the main front wall, club shop, and turnstiles were all removed as work began on the entrance area.

The turnstiles – originally from Baileys of Salford – are believed to have been in place since Gayfield was renovated in 1925.

A brand new entrance is set to be constructed at the historic Angus football site.

The new entrance will house a large Macron Club Shop and office space, with new turnstiles installed on each side.